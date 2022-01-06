Westland Insurance Acquires Bunnell Hitchon Insurance Brokers and Rigby Insurance, Expands Presence in Ontario and Alberta

SURREY, British Columbia, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Westland Insurance Group Ltd., Canada’s largest independent Canadian-owned brokerage, is very excited to announce the acquisition of Bunnell Hitchon Insurance Brokers in Brantford and Milton, Ontario, and Rigby Insurance in Calgary, Alberta.

“Bunnell Hitchon represents a tremendous cornerstone acquisition for us in Ontario, a market fundamental to our growth strategy,” comments Jamie Lyons, President & Chief Operating Officer of Westland. “Founded in 1890, Bunnell Hitchon is a highly respected independent brokerage that enjoys a stellar reputation, outstanding leadership and an enviable history of client service. We extend a warm welcome to Mike Moore, Tony Silva and the entire Bunnell Hitchon team.”

“Rigby Insurance – like Westland – is a second-generation family business that has been serving Alberta since 1965. Rigby is a fantastic addition to Westland’s P&C Insurance brokerage operations,” says Lyons. “The brokerage, expertise of the team and presence in Calgary is strategically complementary to our overall operations. The acquisition supports the continued growth in the Alberta market for Westland and we’re proud to welcome the dedicated team at Rigby to the family.”

With these acquisitions, Westland now has over 2,200 employees serving communities coast-to-coast across Canada.

