Westland Insurance acquires The Winch Group Inc., strengthening position as leading full-service Commercial brokerage

Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen first nations), Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Westland Insurance Group announced today its acquisition of The Winch Group Inc., one of the largest and most respected employee benefits consulting firms in Ontario.

The Winch Group Inc. is a full-service brokerage specializing in employee benefits, financial planning, and estate and retirement planning. With this acquisition, Westland broadens its product offering and further cements its position as a leading full-service Commercial brokerage in Canada.

“Expanding in the benefits consulting business with the acquisition of The Winch Group Inc. represents an exciting new chapter for Westland,” said Jamie Lyons, Westland’s President & COO. “Providing employee benefits is a vital part of operating any business, and The Winch Group’s reputation and experience in this area is outstanding. Adding their significant expertise and professionalism bolsters our Commercial expertise and we’re excited to welcome them to our team.”

“The Winch Group Inc’s foundations are similar to Westland’s as they have a strong commitment to client satisfaction and providing exceptional service and advice,” said Donna Barclay, Westland’s EVP Commercial & Eastern Canada Operations. “We’re very excited to welcome Gary Winch and J. Scott Guest and their team to our Westland team.”

Westland continues to invest in and grow its business in Canada, both organically and through strategic acquisitions.



