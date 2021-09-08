Westland Insurance Acquires Two Alberta Brokerages

SURREY, British Columbia, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Westland Insurance Group Ltd., Canada’s largest independent Canadian-owned brokerage, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Riverstone Insurance in Canmore, AB, and Hill n Dale Insurance Ltd. in Breton, AB.

“We are thrilled to welcome Riverstone and Hill n Dale to our national network,” says Jamie Lyons, President and Chief Operating Officer. “These brokerages each bring a dedicated team of advisors and local perspective to the Westland family. As we continue to grow in markets across Canada, we know our new brokerage teams will deliver the expert service our clients have come to know and expect of Westland.”

Canmore’s Riverstone Insurance provides residential, auto, farm and commercial insurance services.

Hill ‘n’ Dale Insurance has seven team members who provide auto, residential, farm and commercial insurance. The Hill ‘n’ Dale team also provides vehicle registry services. Breton is a new community for Westland.

With these acquisitions, Westland has over 175 locations in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia.

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent property and casualty insurance brokers in Canada. With a national presence of over 175 locations and nearly 2,100 employees, the company continues to expand coast to coast. Westland’s brokers provide expert advice to home, business, farm, life and auto insurance clients. Since its founding in 1980, Westland has remained a family-owned company that is committed to supporting its local communities. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca

