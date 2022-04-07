Westland Insurance acquires two brokerages, expands presence in Manitoba and Saskatchewan

Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish peoples, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Westland Insurance Group continues to grow with the acquisition of two new brokerages: Saskatchewan-based Booth Burnett Insurance and Savante Insurance in Manitoba. Westland is Canada’s largest independently owned Canadian brokerage, and these latest acquisitions expand its presence further across Canada.

“We’re proud to welcome these two established brokerages to the Westland family,” says Jamie Lyons, President & Chief Operating Officer. “Each has a legacy of professionalism and a strong track record of delivering exceptional client service. The Prairies continue to be a critical part of Westland’s national strategy, especially given our ambition to serve more Canadians coast-to-coast. Both Booth Burnett and Savante help deepen our presence in key Western Canadian cities and communities, including Saskatoon, Winnipeg, and Steinbach.

Westland is expanding across Canada and its brokers provide expert advice for home, business, farm, and auto insurance. With these acquisitions, Westland has over 2,300 employees serving communities across Canada, from BC, to the Maritimes.

- 30 -

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent property and casualty insurance brokers in Canada. Trading $2.5 billion of premium, Westland continues to expand coast to coast. Westland’s brokers provide expert advice to business, personal, farm, life, and auto insurance clients. Since its founding in 1980, Westland has remained a family-owned company that is committed to supporting its local communities. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca



