Westland Insurance and BOXX Insurance partner to address homeowners surging personal cyber safety concerns

Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen First Nations), Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Westland Insurance (Westland), one of Canada’s largest and fastest growing independent insurance brokers, has joined forces with global insurtech BOXX Insurance (BOXX), to offer a new comprehensive cyber insurance product. With the increasing prevalence of cybercrime and the devastating financial repercussions it can have, this partnership aims to provide individuals and families with the protection they need in today’s digital age.

According to recent statistics, Canadian households are seven times more likely to experience cybercrime than a house fire. Scammers and hackers are targeting individuals of all ages, from children to seniors. While we take precautions to secure our physical homes with locks and insurance, it’s equally important to protect our online presence. Westland recognizes this need and is committed to providing cyber coverage that protects clients and gives them peace of mind.

BOXX offers a top-tier product that’s designed to close the cyber gaps most individuals and families are exposed to. Included with the product are credit monitoring, $1 million in ID recovery expenses, and lost wallet assistance.

Donna Barclay, EVP Commercial and Specialty at Westland Insurance said, “Consumers are increasingly looking for simple and affordable solutions to protect themselves and their families online – to prevent potential attacks and access to experts should an incident occur. We’re also seeing a significant demand for this type of product from business clients who are looking for employee benefit solutions to protect employees from attacks online.”

The Cyberboxx policy includes a suite of cyber tools to prevent online threats and comprehensive insurance coverage, including data breach insurance, identity theft, cyberstalking, cyber-attacks, and more. All personal devices and software are covered, ensuring that individuals have the necessary protection for their digital lives.

One of the key features of this product is its worldwide coverage, which is essential for Canadians that travel overseas. Cyber risks are higher while travelling, as clients are tempted to connect to less secure wi-fi networks at hotels and airports, and are typically not as guarded to watch for online scams. Additionally, BOXX provides peace of mind by offering access to BOXX Hackbuster experts for hands-on live assistance in case of a digital emergency.

Westland has made it convenient for clients to purchase the BOXX cyber insurance coverage online or in-branch.

In today’s digital landscape, the need for cyber insurance has never been more critical. Westland is committed to closing the personal cyber gap and providing clients with the peace of mind they deserve.

Don’t wait until it’s too late – for more information about this cyber insurance policy offered through Westland, please visit this website or westlandinsurance.ca.

– 30 -

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent insurance brokers in Canada. Trading over $3 billion of premium, Westland continues to expand coast to coast. Westland’s brokers provide expertise and advisory-based services across commercial, personal, employee benefits, farm, and specialty insurance segments. Since its founding in 1980, Westland has remained committed to supporting its clients, industry partners, and local communities. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca.

About BOXX

BOXX Insurance Inc. is a new type of insurance company for a new type of risk. Their flagship product suite, Cyberboxx™, combines insurance with incident response and security services so businesses and families can stay ahead of cyber threats, rely on experts to respond to attacks, and recover faster and more cost-effectively. www.boxxinsurance.com.



