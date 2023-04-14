Westland Insurance announces $25,000 pledge to Second Harvest, Canada’s largest food rescue organization

Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen First Nations), April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Westland Insurance, one of Canada’s largest independently owned brokerages, today announced a pledge of $25,000 to Second Harvest, Canada’s largest food rescue organization. The formal presentation of the cheque took place on April 11, where Westland representatives presented the donation to Second Harvest’s Head of BC Operations, Shelley Lycan.

This partnership is part of the Purpose Partnership with Gore Mutual, a joint effort with 10 Insurance Brokers to increase social impact initiatives in the Canadian insurance space.

“Food insecurity is on the rise in Canada, and it disproportionately impacts the most vulnerable in our society,” says Keri Fraser, Chief People Officer at Westland. “Access to affordable, nutritious food is a human right. That’s why we’re so thrilled to join forces with Second Harvest as they aim to make a difference for people across Canada. Eliminating food waste also has a positive impact on the environment, the effects of which can be felt by all Canadians. Giving back to the communities we serve is part of who we are at Westland, and this partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of Canadians.”

In Canada, over $49 billion worth of good, edible surplus food is wasted annually, while food insecurity is on the rise. Second Harvest’s primary mission is to connect excess food with those who need it most while reducing the environmental impacts of food waste on our planet. The $25,000 pledge will enable Second Harvest to rescue and redistribute even more surplus food, providing nourishment to vulnerable communities and reducing food waste in Canada.

“It’s with the support of partners like Westland Insurance that we’re able to rescue and redistribute enough nutritious food to support 4.3 million people every year,” Lori Nikkel, CEO of Second Harvest said. “Food insecurity and climate change are urgent pressures in Canada that we can’t address alone. This $25,000 from Westland Insurance will have an immediate impact locally in British Columbia and across the country!”

