Westland Insurance Becomes Home Sponsor in Habitat for Humanity Saskatchewan’s Yorkton Chapter

YORKTON, Saskatchewan, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Westland Insurance is giving back to the community by providing funds to help support the build of Habitat for Humanity Yorkton Chapter’s ninth home.

Earlier this year, Westland Insurance established the Amplifying Communities initiative, which continues a longstanding tradition of commitment to the people and communities it serves. Westland Insurance’s goal is to support community projects across the country where the brokerage has a presence, and where funding can have a lasting and meaningful impact. Westland Insurance is kicking off their national partnership with Habitat for Humanity Canada with a $50,000 Home Sponsorship in support of Habitat for Humanity Saskatchewan’s Yorkton Chapter.

“Having a new partner like Westland Insurance means a lot to Habitat. It allows us to be successful in building safe, decent and affordable homes for our partner families,” said Denis Perrault, Habitat Saskatchewan CEO. “As Westland Insurance continues its growth across the country, we are grateful to see them giving back in the communities they serve.”

Habitat Yorkton Chapter’s ninth home is being constructed on Darlington Street East. Once completed, it will be home to Tania Fleury and her children. Tania will purchase the home at fair-market value, with a zero-down payment, interest free mortgage, set at 25 per cent of her gross annual income. She will also contribute 500 volunteer hours towards the building of her new home and is excited to become a homeowner.

“I’d like to honestly say that it has made a huge difference in our future,” Tania Fleury said. “We’re going to own a home!”

“Westland Insurance is so proud and excited to be the Home Sponsor for this build so that Tania and her boys can have a home of their own,” commented Cari Watson, SVP of Marketing and Customer Experience for Westland Insurance.

About Habitat for Humanity Yorkton

Habitat for Humanity Yorkton operates as a Chapter under the umbrella of Habitat for Humanity Saskatchewan. Habitat Yorkton has an active volunteer board that has served eight families with safe, decent and affordable housing.

About Habitat for Humanity Saskatchewan

Habitat for Humanity Saskatchewan is a non-profit organization working towards a world where everyone has a safe and decent place to live. We are committed to bringing communities together to help families build strength, stability and independence through affordable housing. Habitat Saskatchewan has offices located in Saskatoon, Regina and Prince Albert, and volunteer run chapters located in Estevan, Melfort, Moose Jaw, North Battleford and Yorkton. For more information on Habitat Saskatchewan and its Habitat ReStore operations, visit www.habitatsaskatchewan.ca.

About Westland Insurance

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent property and casualty insurance brokers in Canada. With a national network of over 175 locations and over 2000 employees, the company continues to expand coast to coast. Westland’s brokers provide expert advice to home, business, farm, life, and auto insurance clients. Since its founding in 1980 in British Columbia, Westland has remained a family-owned company that is committed to supporting its local communities.

westlandinsurance.ca

For more information about Westland’s Amplifying Communities initiative or to submit an application, visit https://www.westlandinsurance.ca/communities or email communities@westlandinsurance.ca

For more information, contact:

Donna Watts

Manager, Volunteer and Chapter Engagement

Habitat for Humanity Saskatchewan

(306) 347-4670

dwatts@habitatsask.ca

Westland Insurance Group Ltd.

Cari Watson, SVP, Marketing & Customer Experience

Phone: 778-571-3829

mediainquiry@westlandinsurance.ca



