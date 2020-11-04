Westland Insurance Expands Canadian Presence with First Ontario Acquisition

SURREY, British Columbia, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Westland Insurance Group Ltd. (“Westland”) is pleased to announce the closing of the acquisition of Gillons Insurance Brokers Ltd., effective November 2, 2020. This is a significant and substantial milestone as the company’s first acquisition in Ontario. This transaction supports Westland’s expansion strategy to become a national insurance brokerage.

Founded in 1924 and headquartered in Fort Frances, Ontario, Gillons Insurance Brokers Ltd. has 11 locations throughout northwestern Ontario. Its professional insurance advisors are experts in residential, auto, life, travel, recreation, farm, and commercial insurance services.“The advisors at Gillons Insurance Brokers have a long and established history of providing expert insurance solutions to the people of northwestern Ontario. We are so excited to be partnering with this company and their leadership team, Myron Romaniuk, Tracy McDonald, and Trevor Fitzgerald,” said Jamie Lyons, President & COO of Westland Insurance. “As we move into this new market, we look forward to working with them and continuing our commitment to provide best-in-class commercial, personal, and life insurance solutions for our customers.”With this acquisition, Westland will be adding 11 branches and over 90 employees in Ontario. Post-acquisition, Westland will have over 140 offices in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario.About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent property and casualty insurance brokers in Canada. With a national network of over 140 locations and 1,600 employees, the company continues to expand coast to coast. Westland’s brokers provide expert advice to home, business, farm, life, and auto insurance clients. Since its founding in 1980, Westland has remained a family-owned company that is committed to supporting its local communities. For more information, please visit www.westlandinsurance.caMedia Contact:

Westland Insurance Group Ltd.

Cari Watson, Vice President, Customer Experience

Phone: 604-543-7788

communications@westlandinsurance.ca

www.westlandinsurance.ca



