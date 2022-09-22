Westland Insurance Group and the American Rental Association announce exclusive partnership

Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen first nation), Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Westland Insurance Group (Westland) and the American Rental Association (ARA) announced today an exclusive partnership to deliver insurance solutions to ARA members across Canada.

Westland and ARA offer a commercial insurance package that includes liability, property (building, stock, and equipment), contractors’ equipment that is rented or sold and cyber insurance.

“Westland is excited to work with ARA to bring this comprehensive commercial insurance package to Canadian ARA members,” says Donna Barclay, EVP, Commercial and Specialty at Westland Insurance. “Our exclusive partnership means Canadian ARA members now have access to uniquely specialized insurance protection to complement education, business resources, news, and research insights designed for the equipment and event rental industry.”

Tony Conant, ARA CEO, says, “We’re really happy to have found a partner like Westland Insurance that will set our Canadian members up for success. Westland understands the complexities of rental and why insurance is so crucial to business operations. We’re excited to work with them and serve our members in all provinces.”

This package is now available to ARA members across Canada and more information can be found on the ARA website.

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent insurance brokers in Canada. Trading $2.5 billion of premium, Westland continues to expand coast to coast. Westland’s brokers provide expertise and advisory-based services across commercial, personal, employee benefits, farm, and specialty insurance segments. Since its founding in 1980, Westland has remained a family-owned company that is committed to supporting its clients, industry partners and local communities. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca.

About ARA

The American Rental Association, Moline, Ill., is an international trade association for owners of equipment and event rental businesses and the manufacturers and suppliers of construction/industrial, general tool and party/event rental equipment. ARA members, which include more than 11,000 rental businesses and more than 1,000 manufacturers and suppliers, are located in every U.S. state, every Canadian province and more than 30 countries worldwide. Founded in 1955, ARA is the source for information, advocacy, education, networking and marketplace opportunities for the equipment and event rental industry throughout the world.

