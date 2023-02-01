Westland Insurance Group launches new Small Business Solutions brand

Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen first nations), Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Westland Insurance unveiled its new Small Business Solutions brand today. Westland has long been an industry leader in the small business space and this brand launch consistently positions its small business insurance advisory practice across Canada.

Over one million Canadian businesses have fewer than 200 employees and these businesses make up the backbone of the Canadian economy. Westland ensures that entrepreneurs and small business owners have the proper protection so that if they experience a loss, their business remains resilient and able to thrive. Westland’s Business Advisors are small business insurance experts, so that owners don’t have to be.

Westland’s Small Business Solutions practice offers market leading product options – including many programs unique to Westland – through Canada’s largest insurance companies. Westland’s professional, responsive Business Advisors provide a seamless client experience so owners can focus on running their business.

Donna Barclay, EVP Commercial & Specialty at Westland, says: “Westland enjoys a longstanding and enviable reputation as small business insurance specialists. Our priority is to protect our clients’ assets while delivering a consistently exceptional client experience. We’re excited to bring the full value of Westland to small business entrepreneurs across Canada”.

Jamie Lyons, Westland’s President & CEO, commented: “Canadian small business owners play such an important role in our economy, and we want to be their number one choice for insurance. By segmenting our Commercial brands, we can focus on what makes each group of clients special and tailor our services directly to them. By bringing our Small Business Solutions brand to life, we’re able to show our small business insurance expertise and bring Canadian business owners peace of mind knowing their life’s work is protected.”

– 30 –

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent insurance brokers in Canada. Trading over $2.5 billion of premium, Westland continues to expand coast to coast. Westland’s brokers provide expertise and advisory-based services across commercial, personal, employee benefits, farm, and specialty insurance segments. Since its founding in 1980, Westland has remained a family-owned company that is committed to supporting its clients, industry partners and local communities. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca.





