Westland Insurance partners with Prime Benefits Group, Inc

Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen first nations), Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Westland Insurance, Canada’s largest independently owned insurance broker, announced today its partnership with Prime Benefits Group Inc., a leading provider of employee benefits and retirement solutions based in Ottawa, Ontario. This strategic move further strengthens Westland’s position in the Canadian market and enhances its capabilities in the group benefits sector.

With over 30 years of experience, Prime Benefits Group has been dedicated to assisting Canadian companies and their employees in obtaining comprehensive coverage. Prime Benefits Group will contribute its specialized knowledge and expertise to the company’s corporate clients.

“I’m thrilled to announce this new partnership with Prime Benefits Group. This exciting moment marks another milestone in Westland’s growth strategy, allowing us to further diversify our offerings and strengthen our position as a leader in the insurance industry,” says Jamie Lyons, President & CEO of Westland. “Prime Benefits brings a wealth of specialized knowledge in the group benefits market, and we’re proud to be partnering with them.”



