Westland Insurance releases first Community Impact Report

Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen First Nations), June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Westland Insurance, Canada’s largest independently owned insurance broker, released its 2022 Community Impact Report today. The report details the company’s contributions to communities across Canada and showcases its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“Westland’s commitment to supporting the vitality of the communities where our clients and employees live spans over four decades,” said Jamie Lyons, President & CEO of Westland, in the report. “I’m proud to say that in 2022 we began an intentional shift towards being an even more purpose driven organization. By acting now, we’re not only securing the long-term sustainability of our business, but also laying the foundation for future generations to thrive in strong communities.”

Westland’s community impact strategy focuses on actions in the following areas:

Homelessness and food insecurity

Diversity, equity, and inclusion

Wellness and mental health

Environmental initiatives

Local community volunteer programs

Notable highlights from the report:

$1 million in financial support to local communities across Canada through donations and sponsorships.

Employee participation in over 300 community-based initiatives.

Partnering with others in the insurance industry to fund The Nature Force, an action-oriented climate resilience initiative.

Donated $100,000 to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

Worked with Adsum House in Atlantic Canada to build 25 affordable, sustainable homes that consume at least 80 percent less energy than code-built homes.

A number of initiatives to support Reconciliation and to better understand, and meet, the needs of its Indigenous clients and community members.

“This Community Impact Report reflects our renewed dedication to investing in our local communities and building a stronger foundation for future generations,” said Cari Watson, SVP Marketing & Client Experience. “I’m proud to say that we’re building a business that cares deeply about our communities and champions our vision to be Canada’s favourite insurance broker. Through our community activities we’re promoting vibrant, sustainable and inclusive communities and this is something we’re extremely passionate about.”

To view Westland’s full 2022 Community Impact Report, please visit the Community page on westlandinsurance.ca.

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent insurance brokers in Canada. Trading over $3 billion of premium, Westland continues to expand coast to coast. Westland’s brokers provide expertise and advisory-based services across commercial, personal, employee benefits, farm, and specialty insurance segments. Since its founding in 1980, Westland has remained committed to supporting its clients, industry partners and local communities. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca.



