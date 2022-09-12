Westland Insurance strengthens its benefits consulting and P&C practices with the acquisition of two brokerages

Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen first nations), Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Westland Insurance announced that it has acquired two new Canadian brokerages effective September 1: Montridge Advisory Group and BST Insurance.

Montridge Advisory Group is one of Canada’s premier employee benefits advisors and is based out of Vancouver. With this acquisition, Westland increases the depth of its employee benefits platform.

BST Insurance Brokers Ltd. has been in operation for over four decades and is a full-service P&C brokerage based out of Pickering, Ontario. This is Westland’s first location in Pickering.

“Montridge Advisory expands Westland’s benefits consulting business significantly,” says Jamie Lyons, Westland’s President & COO. “It makes up a key part of our benefits consulting platform, an area of focus for us right now. Acquiring BST Insurance and growing in the strategically important Ontario market is also very exciting for us. The teams at both brokerages share our commitment to exceptional client service and we’re thrilled to welcome them to our Westland team.

Westland continues to invest in and grow its business in Canada, both organically and through strategic acquisitions.

- 30 –

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent insurance brokers in Canada. Trading $2.5 billion of premium, Westland continues to expand coast to coast. Westland’s brokers provide expertise and advisory-based services across commercial, personal, employee benefits, farm, and specialty insurance segments. Since its founding in 1980, Westland has remained a family-owned company that is committed to supporting its clients, industry partners and local communities. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca.



CBJ Newsmakers