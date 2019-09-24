WeWork Co-founder Cedes Control

CBJ — WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann has agreed to resign as chief executive and cede majority voting control after SoftBank Group and other major shareholders turned against him following a large plunge in the U.S. office-sharing startup’s estimated valuation.

According to a report by Reuters the decision came after parent We Company postponed its initial public offering following strong push-back from perspective investors, not just over its widening losses, but also over Neumann’s tight grip on the company. It was a blow for SoftBank, which was hoping for We Company’s IPO to bolster its fortunes as it seeks to woo investors for its second $108 billion Vision Fund.

SoftBank invested in We Company at a $47 billion valuation in January. But investor skepticism led to the start-up considering a potential IPO valuation earlier this month of as low as $10 billion, according to additional reporting conducted by Reuters.

@CanBizJournal