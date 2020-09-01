White Gold Corp. to Participate in Mines and Money Online Connect Global Conference, Precious Metals Summit Beaver Creek Virtual Conference and Precious Metals Summit Europe Virtual Conference

TORONTO, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTC – Nasdaq Intl: WHGOF, FRA: 29W) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce it will participate in the upcoming Mines and Money Online Connect Global conference from September 1st to September 3rd, the Precious Metals Summit Beaver Creek Virtual conference from September 15th to 17th and the Precious Metals Summit Europe Virtual conference from November 2nd to 3rd. David D’Onofrio (Chief Executive Officer), Shawn Ryan (Chief Technical Advisor) and Terry Brace (VP Exploration) will provide a corporate update and discuss the progress of the Company’s fully funded 2020 exploration program on its properties in Yukon’s White Gold District, Canada.

“We look forward to further introducing White Gold Corp. to the international investment community, providing an update on the progress of our 2020 exploration program and the upcoming results on our district-scale land package in Yukon’s emerging White Gold District,” stated David D’Onofrio, Chief Executive Officer. Company Overview

White Gold Corp. is a gold exploration company with an extensive property portfolio comprised of over 420,000 hectares representing 40% of the Yukon’s prolific White Gold district and gold resources including its flagship Golden Saddle & Arc deposits containing 1,139,000 oz Indicated at 2.26 g/t Au and 402,100 oz Inferred at 1.28 g/t Au, and its VG resource containing 230,000 oz Inferred at 1.65 g/t Au(1).The company was formed in 2016 by the renowned prospector Shawn Ryan whose exploration methodologies have led to multiple new discoveries in the White Gold District in recent years. The company has also added the expertise of mining and capital market experts including Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM, NYSE: AEM), Kinross Gold Corp (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC) and Eric Sprott as significant shareholders.Registered parties interested in scheduling a meeting with management can do so through the online platforms as outlined below. For those unable to attend the conferences, recent video updates can be found on the Company’s website at https://whitegoldcorp.ca/media/videos/ Mines and Money Online Connect Global

Date: September 1st to September 3rd, 2020

Registration: https://minesandmoney.com/online/

Event Agenda: https://minesandmoney.com/online/agenda/ Precious Metals Summit: Beaver Creek Virtual

Date: September 15th to 17th, 2020

Registration: https://www.precioussummit.com/event/2020-summit-colorado/

Event Agenda: https://www.precioussummit.com/event/2020-summit-colorado/?section=agenda Precious Metals Summit Europe (Virtual)

Date: November 2nd to 3rd, 2020

Registration: https://www.precioussummit.com/event/2020-summit-europe/ Please reach out to management at ir@whitegoldcorp.ca if you would like to book a meeting at either of these conferences or for any other inquiries. About White Gold Corp.

The Company owns a portfolio of 21,207 quartz claims across 33 properties covering over 420,000 hectares representing over 40% of the Yukon’s prolific White Gold District. The Company’s flagship White Gold property hosts the Company’s Golden Saddle and Arc deposits which have a mineral resource of 1,139,900 ounces Indicated at 2.28 g/t gold and 402,100 ounces Inferred at 1.39 g/t gold. Mineralization on the Golden Saddle and Arc is also known to extend beyond the limits of the current resource estimate. The Company’s recently acquired VG Deposit also hosts a historic Inferred gold resource of 230,000 ounces at 1.65 g/t Au(1). Regional exploration work has also produced several other new discoveries and prospective targets on the Company’s claim packages which border sizable gold discoveries including the Coffee project owned by Newmont Corporation with Measured and Indicated Resources of 2.17 Moz at 1.46 g/t Au, and Inferred Resources of 0.50 Moz at 1.32 g/t Au(2), and Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s Casino project which has Measured and Indicated Resources of 14.5 Moz Au and 7.6 Blb Cu and Inferred Resources of 6.6 Moz Au and 3.3 Blb Cu(2). For more information visit www.whitegoldcorp.ca .(1) See Comstock Metals Ltd. technical report titled “NI 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT on the QV PROJECT”, dated August 19, 2014, available on SEDAR.

(2) Noted mineralization is as disclosed by the owner of each property respectively and is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization hosted on the Company’s property. Qualified Person

Terry Brace, P.Geo. and Vice President of Exploration for the Company is a “qualified person” as defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “proposed”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, the Company’s objectives, goals and exploration activities conducted and proposed to be conducted at the Company’s properties; future growth potential of the Company, including whether any proposed exploration programs at any of the Company’s properties will be successful; exploration results; and future exploration plans and costs and financing availability.These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: the expected benefits to the Company relating to the exploration conducted and proposed to be conducted at the White Gold properties; the receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals for the Offering; failure to identify any additional mineral resources or significant mineralization; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, including to fund any exploration programs on the Company’s properties; business integration risks; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; fluctuations in spot and forward prices of gold, silver, base metals or certain other commodities; fluctuations in currency markets (such as the Canadian dollar to United States dollar exchange rate); change in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations pressures, cave-ins and flooding); inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining and mineral exploration; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); the unlikelihood that properties that are explored are ultimately developed into producing mines; geological factors; actual results of current and future exploration; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be evaluated; soil sampling results being preliminary in nature and are not conclusive evidence of the likelihood of a mineral deposit; title to properties; ongoing uncertainties relating to the COVID-19 pandemic; and those factors described under the heading “Risks Factors” in the Company’s annual information form dated July 29, 2020 available on SEDAR. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law.Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.Contact Information:

David D’Onofrio

Chief Executive Officer

White Gold Corp.

(647) 930-1880

ir@whitegoldcorp.ca



