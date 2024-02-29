Whitecap Resources pleads guilty to charge laid by the AER

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Whitecap Resources Inc., has pled guilty in provincial court to a charge laid against it by the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) on June 15, 2023.



The charge is related to a release of hydrogen sulphide (“H2S”) from a gas well operated by Whitecap located near Didsbury, Alberta on June 20, 2021, contrary to section 109(2) of the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act. Visit the AER Compliance Dashboard to see the Agreed Statement of Facts.



The Court has ordered Whitecap to pay a $80,000 penalty, of which, $78,000 will go towards a creative sentencing project, and the remaining $2,000 will go to the Alberta Court of Justice as a fine.

The creative sentencing project(s), which the AER oversees on behalf of the Alberta Court of Justice, will occur within the areas of Mountain View County, or the immediately adjacent counties of Kneehill, Red Deer, Clearwater, Rocky View, Wheatland, City of Calgary or M.D. of Bighorn No. 8.

Projects for consideration must demonstrate benefits to air quality, promote pollution prevention and continuous improvement, and/or have demonstratable benefits to first responders, hospitals, local authorities, or educational establishments. The AER will publish one or more requests for proposals using established Government of Alberta practices and oversee the creative sentencing project on behalf of the Alberta Court of Justice.

For more information on AER’s investigation enforcement processes please see the Investigations page on aer.ca.



About the Alberta Energy Regulator

The AER ensures the safe, efficient, orderly, and environmentally responsible development of energy resources in Alberta through our regulatory activities. For more information visit AER.ca.



