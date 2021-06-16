Whoever said “No Pain, No Gain” has Never Worked Out With an EMSCULPT NEO

TORONTO, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Q Esthetics is excited to announce that they have acquired the new EMSCULPT NEO by BTL Aesthetics, the only non-invasive technology in the world that builds more muscle by 25% and reduces fat by 30% on average. It’s a phenomenal new system that sculpts and tones, simultaneously burning fat and contracting the muscle in short 30 minute treatment sessions without you having to lift a finger! The EMSCULPT NEO is a true game changer. This FDA approved body shaping treatment has shown incredible results in multiple clinical studies targeting the abdomen, buttocks, inner thighs, arms and legs. Just 4 treatments can change the shape of your body dramatically.

Typical fat reduction procedures would require you to combine multiple different treatments in order to also achieve the effect of muscle building, but EMSCULPT NEO, does it all in one! It’s the first technology of this kind to deliver both radiofrequency to destroy fat and a HIFEM® energy to stimulate muscles, plus it’s completely painless. Just 4 treatments can change the shape of your body dramatically. Clinical trial participants have been shown to retain or have even greater results 3 to 6 months after their treatments.

Even just one treatment has numerous benefits, not only to the area you are targeting but the surrounding muscle groups as well.

“It’s incredible that you can achieve up to 20,000 contractions in 30 minutes. You could never manage that in a regular workout.” says Nurse Kelly, RN, Clinic Manager at Q Esthetics.

Features and benefits of EMSCULPT NEO include:

a) It is completely non-invasive and there’s no downtime,

b) Each treatment is only 30 minutes,

c) Painless plus no needles or anesthesia required,

d) Results in 25% more muscle and 30% less fat, on average,

e) It is industry approved and backed by 30+ peer reviewed publications,

f) The average patient sees results in less than 3 months,

g) It’s FDA approved to treat the abdomen, buttocks, inner thighs, arms, and legs.

Treatments are available immediately, with multiple payment options offered. For more information on EMSCULPT NEO, visit qesthetics.com/emsculpt-neo-toronto.

About [Q Esthetics]:

Q Esthetics is the leading comprehensive skincare & laser practice in Ontario. They are one of the first and only local clinics treating with the EMSCULPT NEO. Since 2002 Q esthetics has been offering a wide variety of body and skin services from our two locations, Yorkville and Richmond Hill. Our team has some of the most highly trained and experienced medical clinicians and nurses in the industry.

