Wholesale Sales Up 0.9% in Sept.

CBJ — Wholesale sales moved up 0.9% in September to $66.2 billion led by food and pharmaceuticals according to figures released by Statistics Canada.

The overall increase across the country came as sales in the food, beverage and tobacco sub-sector rose 3.6% to $12.4 billion as food industry sales rose 4.2%.

The personal and household goods sub-sector saw sales move northward by 3.4% to $10 billion with a 7.2% increase in the pharmaceutical and pharmacy supplies industry.

Sales in the motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and accessories sub-sector increased a little more than 1% to $11 billion. However, sales were 6% below pre-COVID-19 levels.

