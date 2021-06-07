Wi-Fi as a Service Market Size to Reach USD 14.51 Billion in 2028 | Industry Revenue Growth is Primarily Driven by Rising Need to Save Time and Money When Troubleshooting Problems, says Emergen Research

Vancouver, British Columbia, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global Wi-Fi as a service market size is expected to reach USD 14.51 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising need to save time and money when troubleshooting problems is expected to propel global Wi-Fi as a service market revenue growth going ahead. Increasing focus on easier BYOD management solutions is also expected to boost global Wi-Fi as a service market growth in the near future. Rising demand for Wi-Fi as a service in small and medium enterprises is expected to further boost revenue growth of the global Wi-Fi as a service market in the near future.

However, failure of cloud connectivity issues is expected to hamper global Wi-Fi as a Service market growth to some extent during the forecast period.

Increasing need for implementation, consultancy, support, maintenance, and training services related to Wi-Fi network infrastructure among end-users is driving revenue growth of the professional services segment, which is expected to register a significantly rapid CAGR over the forecast period.

The SMEs segment is expected to register significantly robust revenue growth over the forecast period due to increasing usage of Wi-Fi as a service among SMEs to improve business operations.

The indoor location segment is expected to register significant revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to increasing usage of Wi-Fi network infrastructure-related services in offices and warehouses.

The transportation & logistics segment is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period due to increasing usage of Wi-Fi as a service in the transportation & logistics industry for efficient storage and distribution, information exchange, and real-time tracking of products and vehicles.

North America is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate during the forecast period due to rising implementation of Wi-Fi as a service across various industries in countries in the region.

Key players in the market include Extreme Networks Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Rogers Communications Inc., Wi-Fi-Soft Solutions Pvt. Ltd., CommScope Inc., Viasat Inc., iPass Inc., Riverbed Technology, Inc., Ubiquiti Inc., and Mist Systems, Inc.

In September 2020, Rural wave was acquired by Rogers Communications Inc. The two businesses will partner to find ways to deliver additional Internet and entertainment services to local consumers, including Rogers’ leading IPTV service, Ignite TV.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Wi-Fi as a service market on the basis of service, organization size, location, end-use, and region:

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Managed Services Professional Services

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) SMEs Large Enterprises

Location Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Indoor Location Outdoor Location

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Retail Healthcare Education BFSI Government Hospitality Manufacturing Transportation & Logistics Telecom & IT Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



