Willis College Announces over $2M in Scholarships for Families of Veterans

OTTAWA, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Henry Devlin, CEO of Willis College, announced the creation of the Willis College “Learning Together” Veteran and Family Scholarship. The announcement was attended by Darrell Samson, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, Ottawa City Councillor Matthew Luloff, representatives from Veterans’ groups, and Veterans and their families.

Over the next two years, this new scholarship program will award up to 80 full-tuition scholarships to the families of Veterans who are also attending Willis College.

“We understand that the sacrifices made by men and women of the Canadian military are not always theirs alone,” said Devlin. “Our ‘Learning Together’ scholarship program offers support and acknowledgement to those who have served our country directly, as well as their spouses, children, and families who have sacrificed so much as well. This education is meant to provide stability and opportunities to the family as a whole. Willis College is proud to be a school of choice for Veterans, and the ‘Learning Together’ scholarship is another way in which we show them our support and appreciation.”

Under the program, every Veteran who enrolls in a program at Willis College is entitled to nominate one person of their immediate family for a scholarship.

“Transitioning out of military service and into civilian life can be difficult for many of our service personnel and their families, but education helps ease that integration into society,” said Samson. “The Willis College ‘Learning Together’ Veteran and Family Scholarship will go a long way in helping Veterans and their families enter the civilian labour market with updated and in-demand skills.”

All Willis College programs are eligible for the scholarship, across all campuses. The scholarship covers the cost of tuition, and eligible Veterans and families can learn in-person on campus or virtually with Willis College’s online learning platform, which has thrived since the start of the global pandemic.

“Willis College has a long history of helping Veterans find their new career path after leaving military service,” added Devlin. “Our programs provide practical, transferrable skills and are tremendously popular with Veterans and their families, allowing them to continue making a difference in their communities long after they have left military service.”

Originally established in 1866, Willis College is the oldest private career college in Canada, offering 26 employment-oriented, student-focused programs to students throughout Canada. Its courses are delivered via in-class learning at campuses in Ottawa, Arnprior and Winnipeg, and online learning is available from anywhere in Canada.

Copyright-free footage of the event can be found here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uweg4365yaM

Copyright-free photos and video can also be found here:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1NlqbeXXSrF6s20Sptq3k7rvk4Lp6XPPU?usp=sharing



