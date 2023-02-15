Windmill Farms Expands to the United States

ASHBURN, Ontario, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Windmill Farms today announced it has acquired the assets of Ostrom Mushroom Farms LLC (“Ostrom”), a leading controlled environment mushroom growing facility located in Sunnyside, Washington (“Sunnyside”). This acquisition marks Windmill Farms’ expansion into the Pacific Northwest, providing high-quality mushrooms year-round to customers from coast to coast.

“We’re pleased to work with a talented team of employees that share our commitment to innovation, quality and customer service,” said Clay Taylor, Chief Executive Officer, Windmill Farms. “This acquisition supports our next phase of growth as we continue to produce premium-quality mushrooms, supporting local food security and serving communities across Canada and the United States.”

Similar to facilities operated by Windmill Farms, the Sunnyside facility is technologically advanced, employing modern Dutch-style technology to produce high-quality white, cremini and portobello mushrooms. Newly constructed in 2019, the facility is vertically integrated with its own compost production to ensure quality and safety.

“We’re excited the Sunnyside facility has been sold to a company that has decades of experience operating Dutch-style facilities,” said Cheryl Adams, Interim Chief Executive Officer, Ostrom. “The acquisition positions Windmill Farms to build on the strengths of the Sunnyside facility to optimize operations and meet customers’ growing demand for fresh, local products.”

Windmill Farms places people and innovation at the forefront to create local economic opportunity and support food security in its communities. This acquisition positions Windmill Farms to further expand its best-in-class operations, high-quality customer service and industry-leading production performance to deliver larger quantities of fresh products year-round to North American customers from coast to coast.

Under the terms of the agreement, Windmill Farms will retain most of Ostrom’s current employees, maintaining jobs in the Sunnyside community.

About Windmill Farms

Headquartered in Ashburn, Ontario, Windmill Farms is a premier controlled environment agricultural producer of mushrooms, providing premium-quality, organic mushrooms to customers across Canada and the United States year-round. Employing modern, Dutch-style technology, its advanced operations include two state-of-the-art production facilities and the only fully enclosed composting facility in North America. Visit www.windmillfarms.ca.

About Ostrom Mushroom Farms LLC

Ostrom has been a leading agricultural producer of mushrooms in the Pacific Northwest, providing fresh, high-quality mushrooms to customers across the United States. Located in Sunnyside, Washington, its state-of-the-art facility has employed modern, sustainable technology and farming practices to consistently produce high-quality products year-round.

