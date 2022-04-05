Window on the Real Estate Market for the Quebec City CMA: Prices are Continuing to Rise in Quebec City, a Period of Catch-up, Especially for Plexes

QUEBEC CITY, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) has just released its residential real estate market statistics for the month of March. The most recent market statistics for the Quebec City Census Metropolitan Area (CMA) are based on the real estate brokers’ Centris provincial database.

“Despite the decline in sales from March 2021’s record high, the market activity’s momentum is still at higher levels than it was prior to the pandemic, resulting in a very steep drop in active listings across all categories. This situation is creating even tighter market conditions and is rapidly driving up the proportion of sales that are completed following an overbidding process,” notes Charles Brant, Director of Market Analysis. “This inevitably results in an acceleration of the price growth, particularly for the plex market, which is receiving more interest from small investors. Indeed, the rental market is bound to further tighten while financing costs are still exceptionally low at this time,” he adds. It is worth noting that the Quebec City market is experiencing a catch-up period in terms of prices, especially when compared to the Montreal market.

March Highlights

Residential sales were down 16 per cent from the same period last year, reaching 1,120 sales. While this transactional level represents a slowdown when compared to the previous two years, it is still much higher than the 879 sales observed in March 2019.

A slowdown in sales affected the Agglomeration of Quebec, which recorded 742 transactions, a 19 per cent decline compared to the same period last year. The Northern Suburbs experienced a larger decrease, with 135 transactions (-24 per cent). The South Shore, however, saw a 6 per cent increase in transactions, with 243 sales.

After a relatively strong performance when compared to other residential categories, condominiums experienced a decrease in sales in March, with a total of 363 transactions (-21 per cent). Single-family homes continued to experience a slowdown, with 652 sales (-16 per cent). Small income properties, on the other hand, experienced a surge of interest, registering 103 sales (13 per cent growth).

In this very active context, active listings continued to fall, dropping by 25 per cent for single-family homes, 11 per cent for small income properties and 45 per cent for condominiums.

With inventory levels still limited in all residential categories, the upward pressure on prices continued in March. The median price of single-family homes was $350,000 for the month, a 10 per cent gain from the same period last year. For condominiums, the median price reached $230,000 (+12 per cent). Small income properties saw the largest increase from last March, rising to a median price of $390,712 (+17 per cent).

