Wine Rack Workers’ Receive Support from Labour Leaders and Broader Community at Weekend Rally

The rally was attended by labour leaders and community members in front of the Wine Rack location at Kensington Market. Workers went on strike June 7thafter their demands for a livable wage and a fair scheduling system was rebuffed by the employer.

TORONTO, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Workers held a rally on Saturday, June 18th in front of the Wine Rack location at Kensington Market to demand fair wages and hour scheduling. The Market was busy with throughfare despite the ongoing pandemic. Workers were cheered on by passing cars and passersby, many of whom who came to learn about the issues at stake and voiced their support for the Arterra Wines boycott.

Several speakers from the broader Toronto labour movement attended and gave speeches. Jessica Bell, MPP for University-Rosedale, was also in attendance and was the final speaker.

In her speech, Jessica Bell, said: “I’m so proud to be standing with you in your fight for a living wage.”

Other speakers included:

Leila Meskine, Vice-President of CUPE (Canadian Union of Public Employees) Local 4207

Dave Callaghan of the IATSE (International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees) Local 58

Jeff Irons, Vice President of IBEW (International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers) Local 353

Carolyn Egan, President of Steelworkers’ Toronto Area Council

Andria Babbington, President of the Toronto & York Region Labour Council

Carolyn Egan said, “Seniority is an absolute principle of the trade union movement. The fact that this management feels that it can use favouritism, giving hours to some and not to others, is reprehensible and the trade union movement will not support it. We are here to show support for you.” She continued “If you win here, it will give tremendous confidence to workers on small strike, large strikes, and those thinking of going on strike.”

Pictures of the event can be viewed here.

SEIU Local 2 represents workers in Nova Scotia, Ontario, Alberta, New Brunswick and British Columbia.

