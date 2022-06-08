WinMagic Enters the Passwordless Authentication Market with MagicEndpoint™ —Solidifying WinMagic’s Place in Both Endpoint Encryption and Passwordless Authentication

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WinMagic, is proud to announce that MagicEndpoint™, its passwordless authentication and encryption solution is now available. With MagicEndpoint, WinMagic enters the passwordless landscape in a unique position, offering independent, yet complimentary, authentication and encryption solutions that protect both data and user. MagicEndpoint ensures that CISOs and other technology and IT security leaders, can easily implement passwordless authentication, addressing their cyber security needs, while eliminating password friction and reducing password management costs. MagicEndpoint addresses a growing industry need for precise, strong user authentication while still protecting the data security within devices, servers, and networks.

The breakthrough behind MagicEndpoint’s passwordless technology means a client only has to authenticate to the endpoint to verify they are in possession of the device, and the endpoint can do the remote authentication on behalf of the users, with no user action required. MagicEndpoint does not require phones or external tokens. Smarter, faster passwordless authentication means no more obtaining codes from mobile devices, or accepting insecure “push” notifications, or re-setting multiple passwords. The result? Happy end-users and even happier CIOs and CISOs, who can be confident their employees and data are protected, while reducing and eventually eliminating the need for password support.

Thi Nguyen-Huu, President and CEO of WinMagic, noted that this latest development is a proud addition to WinMagic’s existing award-winning suite of encryption products, and a game changer for cyber-protection. “Creating a techno-logically correct solution is amazing.” Nguyen-Huu added, “While initially trying to use various authentication devices to give users the choice for different scenarios, we realized that the capable endpoint can perform high assurance secure remote authentication, magnitudes stronger than the user ever could. Capable of verifying user identity, even user intention, MagicEndpoint delivers not only passwordless, but also “user-action-less” remote authentications, undoubtedly the best user experience while eliminating any possible user error or phishable action. No user action, in turn, allows MagicEndpoint to perform continuous verification of user and device – an impossible task for any human, fulfilling the Zero Trust aspired principle of Always Verify!”

In a newly published 451 Research Market Insight Report, Principal Security Research Analyst Garrett Bekker remarked on the product development, saying, “It is logical for an endpoint-focused encryption vendor to leverage that expertise with an endpoint-focused authentication offering. One of MagicEndpoint’s main value propositions is the ability to offer no user interaction (for Windows devices), which in turn allows for continuous verification of the endpoint client and is a step toward delivering a zero-trust architecture – along with the ability to establish device trust by combining user authentication with device health checks.”

MagicEndpoint passwordless authentication is based on the principle that the endpoint can perform public key-based authentication that no other device or bad actor can duplicate. By leveraging this inherent capability within endpoint devices, the attack surface is significantly reduced.

WinMagic

WinMagic is a leading developer of cybersecurity solutions that, over the course of 20 years, has raised the bar for endpoint encryption. As a result of extensive experience with securing the endpoint – and a commitment to continuous innovation, WinMagic is trusted by over 2500 businesses and government agencies around the world and has over 3 million active licenses globally. WinMagic’s authentication and encryption suite of products protects data within any laptop, physical or virtualized data center, on-premises or in the cloud. The company’s solutions are platform-independent, able to secure data on devices using Windows, Linux and Mac systems. WinMagic has earned wide recognition for protecting against threats and data loss, while helping businesses meet privacy and regulatory compliance requirements. WinMagic delivers a secure, seamless authentication and encryption experience and offers solutions that free customers to think, share and achieve their goals, knowing employees and data are protected. For more information, visit ww.winmagic.com.

