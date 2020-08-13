Winshear Gold Closes Oversubscribed $1,320,000 Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Winshear Gold Corp. (TSX-V: WINS) reports that it has closed a non-brokered private placement of 11,000,000 Units at $0.12 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,320,000. Each Unit comprises one common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant will allow the holder to purchase one common share of Winshear Gold at a price of $0.18 for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the financing. Cash commissions totalling $25,990 was paid on certain subscriptions. All securities issued as part of this private placement will be subject to a four month plus one day hold period which will expire December 13, 2020.

CBJ Newsmakers