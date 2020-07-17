VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Winshear Gold Corp. (TSX-V: WINS) announces a non-brokered private placement of 6,250,000 Units at $0.12 per Unit for gross proceeds of $750,000. Each Unit comprises one common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant will allow the holder to purchase one common share of Winshear Gold at a price of $0.18 for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the financing. A finder’s fee commensurate with regulatory policies may be paid if applicable.



