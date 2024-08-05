Winshear Receives TSXV Approval to the Thunder Bay Gold Project, NW Ontario and Grants Director Stock Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Winshear Gold Corp. (TSXV: WINS) (‘Winshear’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of May 22, 2025, on July 17, 2025 it received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the ‘TSXV’) of its property option agreement to earn a 100% interest in the 360km2 Thunder Bay Gold Project (‘TBGP’), located immediately Northeast of Thunder Bay.

The Company has issued 100,000 shares each to two vendors, neither of whom is a related party to the Company. Initially, the Company must make minimum expenditures of $250,000 within the first 6 months, and additional expenditures of $250,000 on or before the 2nd anniversary of TSXV Approval.

The Company has also agreed to pay an advance royalty to the Vendors as follows:

a) the sum of $50,000 per year, payable annually on or before each of the 5th through 9th anniversaries of TSXV approval which at the sole discretion of the Optionee can be issued in common shares rather than cash;

b) the sum of $60,000 per year, payable annually on or before each of the 10th through 14th anniversaries of TSXV approval;

c) the sum of $500,000 on or before the 15th anniversary of the TSXV approval.

All Common Shares, in the case of paragraph (a) above, will be calculated using a volume weighted average price over 10 trading days ending before the specified anniversary date, subject to a minimum price of $0.05 per share.

The Company will issue an additional 250,000 common shares to the Vendors upon the SEDAR+ filing of an NI 43-101 compliant resource estimate of a minimum 1 million ounces of gold equivalent on the Project.

The Company has staked or acquired the rights to 1500 claims, with the project area covering 315 square kilometres. Please refer to the Company’s news release of May 22, 2025, for further details.

The Company has also granted 250,000 stock options to Andrew MacRitchie, recently appointed to the Board of Directors. The Options are exercisable for a period of 5 years at a price of $0.13 per share.

