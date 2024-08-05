Wintermute Supports $RIZE Liquidity as T-RIZE Deepens Institutional Reach and Network Interoperability

LONDON, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — T-RIZE Group, a Canadian fintech firm specializing in institutional-grade tokenization of Real World Assets (RWAs), has appointed Wintermute, a leading global digital asset liquidity provider and OTC desk, as liquidity provider while the $RIZE token continues to broaden its market footprint and utility.

Following its Tier 1 exchange listing on Kraken on May 15, 2025, where $RIZE was selected for Kraken’s Reef Program for the top 1% of ecosystem projects, the token has steadily expanded its trading base. Wintermute supports this growth as a professional liquidity partner, helping to maintain orderly and efficient markets so that both institutional and retail participants can engage with $RIZE confidently.

“Our ongoing engagement with Wintermute ensures that $RIZE can be accessed under reliable, institution-grade trading conditions as the token scales to a wider audience,” said Madani Boukalba, CEO of T-RIZE Group.

Wintermute, known for providing liquidity for digital assets and tokens across regulated exchanges, brings its expertise to support stable, efficient trading environments for $RIZE without interfering with natural market dynamics.

The $RIZE token functions as the native utility and payment token of the T-RIZE ecosystem, enabling fractional access to tokenized real estate, structured financial products, AI Energy Offset Reserve Notes, and other high-quality assets. To access tokenization services, asset owners must acquire and lock $RIZE for up to 18 months and pay fees in $RIZE, directly linking tokenization adoption to the token’s utility and reinforcing its sustained demand.

Beyond trading, T-RIZE is integrating its tokenization platform with the Canton Network, a leading privacy-enabled institutional network that connects major financial institutions, asset managers, and service providers globally. Through this integration, T-RIZE will deploy structured financial products and tokenized assets on infrastructure designed for institutional scale and regulatory-grade connectivity. Canton’s ability to link multiple regulated participants across jurisdictions gives T-RIZE direct channels to distribution partners and institutional networks, significantly expanding its reach.

Together, these developments — combined with Wintermute’s role as a liquidity partner — position $RIZE as both a utility driver and liquidity bridge, supporting T-RIZE’s mission to deliver institutional-grade tokenization at global scale.

Further updates on new utility features, ecosystem milestones, and network integrations will be announced as they are finalized. T-RIZE remains committed to expanding access while upholding transparency and market integrity as $RIZE adoption accelerates.

About Wintermute Group

Wintermute is a global algorithmic trading firm, leading OTC desk, and liquidity provider in digital assets. With over $15 billion in average daily trading volume, it provides liquidity across 60+ centralized and decentralized exchanges and is a key partner to token projects seeking deep, scalable liquidity. Wintermute’s proprietary trading infrastructure allows it to operate across the entire digital asset ecosystem, making it the preferred counterparty for a broad range of players, including some of the world’s largest traditional financial institutions. This reach now extends further into traditional finance, with active trading on exchanges such as CME and Eurex. Building is central to Wintermute’s DNA, with the company incubating new protocols, some of which have grown into independent businesses.

Web | X | LinkedIn

About T-RIZE Group

Founded in 2022, T-RIZE is an institutional tokenization platform onboarding a multi-billion-dollar pipeline of real estate, structured financial products, and AI Energy Offset Reserve Notes. The T-RIZE transforms these assets into programmable digital instruments that unlock liquidity, lower capital costs, and enhance underwriting and risk modelling while protecting sensitive data through privacy-preserving AI. At its core, the RIZE token powers tokenization services, connects institutions to vetted investments and AI-driven infrastructure, and supports governance and incentive programs across the ecosystem.

For more information, visit www.T-RIZE.io or contact:

Press Inquiries: [email protected]

Head Office: 1155 René-Lévesque West, Suite 2500, Montreal, QC H3B 3X7, Canada Toronto Office: 130 King Street West, Suite 1900, Toronto, ON M5X 1E3, Canada

Disclaimer: This content is provided by T-RIZE. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an “as-is” basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f1a7f6c5-53ab-49a6-b62e-cffedabf55de



CBJ Newsmakers