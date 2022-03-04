Wireless Bralette Canada Launch – Non Padded Organic Cotton Bra Underwear Collection

Montreal, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Montreal, Quebec -

Montréal, QC-based Frank And Oak is pleased to bring its community’s attention to the brand’s collection of women’s underwear. As with many of its products, this collection was curated to include sensible and comfortable yet stylish pieces that conform with women’s skin and support them throughout their day. Frank And Oak intentionally chooses materials and construction techniques that work in favour of these ideals, and takes onboard feedback from its customers once they have had a chance to try the products out for themselves. View the full collection here: https://ca.frankandoak.com/collections/women-underwear

While designing this range, Frank And Oak sought to address a number of issues that women have to deal with when shopping for underwear. Some of these issues include problems that are native to the clothing industry as a whole, such as the unsustainable practices used in the manufacturing process. However, some of the problems are far more likely to be experienced specifically by women. Fortunately, Frank And Oak has developed solutions for both, and believes the products in its women’s underwear collection are excellent examples of the progress the brand has made.

One of the primary issues with clothing is how the cotton it uses is sourced. In many cases, cotton production requires large amounts of water and pesticides, and many regions that produce cotton do so with little care for the workers whose labour enables each harvest. However, organic cotton is markedly superior for the fact that it is a more sustainable solution in nearly every aspect. It is grown both without pesticides and from non-GMO seeds, and the farming techniques used do not involve harmful chemicals.

Customers wishing to try a product made from organic cotton may consider from Frank And Oak’s bralette. As customer Alessandra F. says in her glowing review, “I love everything about this bralette. I’m a 32D/DD and the shape is so flattering. I probably could have gone up to an M as I do have a fair bit of cleavage in the S, but I like my band to be snug and didn’t want to risk it. The fabric is soft, thick, and feels perfectly supportive.”

As previously announced, this organic cotton wireless bralette is offered in no fewer than 10 soft colours and has already proven to be one of the brand’s most popular items. In addition to organic cotton, it features a wireless design that customers are sure to appreciate.

However, the store’s commitment to unifying form and function means that the wire had to be replaced. Frank And Oak introduced a smooth elastic band for just this purpose, supporting the wearer’s breasts without clashing with the overall barely-there aesthetic of the piece. In addition to being far more comfortable, this has the bonus effect of melding harmoniously and naturally with the wearer’s contours. There is no padding in this bralette either. Many will also love its peek-a-boo design and the fact that it comes with adjustable straps. It is available in the following sizes: XS, S, M, L and XL.

Other items in this collection display similar attention to detail. For instance, the plunge neck bra also features an elastic band that provides firm yet gentle support. The hipster brief, bikini panty, thong, and high-waisted panty (among others) are made from organic cotton as well.

Frank And Oak recommend that customers check each item’s ‘Material and Care’ tab for recommendations. Similarly, the TENCEL™ Modal bikini panty is made from a cellulosic fibre derived from sustainable beech trees in a closed loop production process.

More information about the non-padded wireless bralettss can be found on the Frank And Oak website https://ca.frankandoak.com/collections/women-underwear/products/the-cotton-bralette-in-black-2710012-003

###

For more information about Frank And Oak, contact the company here:

Frank And Oak

Anne Gael Plante

+1-514-889-8701

anne-gael.plante@frankandoak.com

702 St-Viateur E, Suite 702,

Montréal, QC H2T 1A8,

Canada



CBJ Newsmakers