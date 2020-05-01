Wireless startup dotmobile™ adds three new brands to its upcoming marketplace through Canadian partner Solutions 2 GO, a leading North American electronics distributor

TORONTO, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Solutions 2 GO (S2G) and dotmobile have partnered to bring three new brands to their upcoming marketplace. S2G is the premier global distributor of video game products, both physical and digital, and a key player in the mobile accessory space. They currently represent all video game publishers in the Canadian market, offer coast to coast distribution in the USA and are the exclusive distribution partner for Sony PlayStation in Latin America.

With this new partnership, three new exciting brands will be joining the dotmobile™ marketplace.Speck – famous for its durable phone cases, their Microban Antimicrobial technology also gives a 99% reduction in bacteria creating a cleaner surface, acknowledging the role that smartphones play in personal hygiene. Established in San Mateo, California they were bought by Samsonite in 2014.8Bitdo – designs and manufactures high quality retro Bluetooth controllers for gaming on the go, or when touch screen controls just aren’t cutting it. Established in Seattle, Washington their products are distributed worldwide.Razer – a global hardware manufacturing company, as well as an esports and financial services provider established in San Diego, California. Their latest Bluetooth audio products are the Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds.“We curate the product selection in our marketplace, eliminating the overlap and overwhelming choice found on other e-commerce platforms. We also offer more than just cases and chargers, introducing our members to great brands and unique products that wireless providers typically ignore,” says Alex Bauman, Chief Experience Officer of dotmobile™.Using AI and the app, dotmobile™ is able to deliver a hyper-focused shopping experience not available through other wireless service providers. The app is currently in closed alpha testing.“While most wireless providers focus on the traditional retail environment and the latest generation of devices, we will offer more services centred around the phone already in your hands using e-commerce. Being able to service, repair, or buy new accessories for your current phone, instead of buying a new one every year, is part of making wireless more affordable and awesome. In the changing landscape, being able to do business online is a strategic imperative for us as a future wireless service provider.” – says Algis Akstinas, CEO of dotmobile™.Data on Tap Inc. is building dotmobile™, a smart tiny telecom with a goal – to make wireless more affordable and awesome for youth, seniors, students, newcomers, visitors to the country, small businesses, and families that want to save. Data On Tap™, dotmobile™, dot.™ and the dotmobile logo are trademarks of Data On Tap Inc.



