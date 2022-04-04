Womens Black Bomber Jacket Canada – Frank And Oak’s Quilted Waterproof Range Launched

Montreal, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Montreal, Quebec -

Sustainable and eco-friendly fashion brand Frank And Oak has launched its Skyline reversible bomber collection for women. The reversible bomber is available in 4 colours – black, rosin, cappuccino, and dark green. Readers can view the black variant of the bomber for women by heading over to the link: https://ca.frankandoak.com/products/the-skyline-reversible-bomber-in-black-2410136-002

The bomber is made from 53% recycled polyester and 47% polyester. The inclusion of recycled polyester in the making of the Skyline reversible bomber is a part of the company’s mission to build sustainable products that are sourced from discarded or waste materials. This initiative helps the company contribute towards reducing the excessive pollution that is hemorrhaging the beauty of natural systems all over the world. This focus on providing customers with eco-conscious clothing has made Frank And Oak a company that speaks to a new generation of creatives and entrepreneurs and has helped it achieve its lofty status of being one of Canada’s leading lifestyle brands and digital retailers.

The Skyline reversible bomber for women even has lining and labels that are made using recycled fibres. The bomber uses Thermore® insulation made from recycled post-consumer plastic bottles. It has a filling that offers an eco-friendly and cruelty-free alternative to natural down insulation solutions. Its recycled polyester material gives excellent protection even in extreme conditions whilst also being more durable than natural outwear materials tend to be. It is less bulky and more lightweight than most natural materials and performs better than natural down when wet. The bomber also uses NATULON® zipper tapes made from recycled materials including PBT, PET, and POM, using a chemical process that facilitates further recycling.

The product has also been designed with comfort and ease of use in mind. The jacket is wind-resistant and water-repellent and has been designed to keep the wearer warm and dry throughout the seasons. The dense fabric resists the penetration of water to some degree and helps the buyer stay durably sheltered from the wind. The jacket is also machine washable, saving the buyer the pain of taking it yearly to the dry cleaners. It can be washed in any washing machine without damage. The garment is also reversible, which means it can be worn inside-out, doubling the number of styles that the jacket has up its sleeve.

As previously announced, one side of the Skyline reversible bomber features a diamond-shaped quilted texture, two welt side pockets with zipper closure, and a patch pocket at the chest. The other side features a smooth finish with two lower seam pockets on each side. There is a cire finish for added fabric protection. The jacket also boasts a ribbed collar and cuffs, and is built to be compatible with all Smart-Layer top coats thanks to the company’s famous snap system.

A verified buyer left a 5-star review on the jacket’s product page stating: “Absolutely LOVE this jacket – it’s so comfortable, love the reversibility, and it’s SOOOO warm. Was surprised at how warm it actually was! Perfect for the very cold Rhode Island winter! Lots of pockets no matter which side you choose to wear. Great construction… honestly just buy it. It’s super cute!”

Another customer praised the jacket’s quality: “This is by far my favourite Frank And Oak piece I own. I didn’t expect such great quality for this price but this jacket is my staple piece this year. It has lots of pockets, it is reversible, and best of all it is SO warm even though it is so thin. I am surprised at how warm the insulation is and that it is cruelty-free. The price is also good. Most jackets are way pricier than this and when you look at it, it might look simple for the price but the quality is really good.”

Those who are interested in the cappuccino variant of the Frank And Oak Skyline reversible bomber for women can view it by heading over to the link: https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/03/22/2407911/0/en/Women-s-Quilted-Black-Bomber-Jacket-Canada-Frank-And-Oak-s-Sustainable-Waterproof-Range-Launched.html

