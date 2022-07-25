Women’s Shackets And Overshirt Jackets Canada Launched by Frank And Oak

Montreal, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Montreal, Quebec -

The French Terry Overshirt for women is one of the latest items from Canadian fashion brand Frank And Oak that is getting considerable attention from store visitors. The fashion retailer is promoting the item and all its variants for only $99.50. Readers can check out the item in beige at the link: https://ca.frankandoak.com/products/2120361-079.

The French Terry Overshirt for women is available in 3 different colours – beige, purple, and mocha. It comes in 6 sizes namely XXS, XS, S, M, L, and XL. For customers who need some help picking the right size for themselves, the online store has provided a handy sizing guide that lists the bust and waist measurement in centimetres and inches for each of the sizes. The store page recommends that the item be washed in cold water, ironed at low heat, not be bleached or tumble dried, and should be hung to dry.

A spokesperson for Frank And Oak describes the design of the French Terry Overshirt: “Spring is almost over but there is still time to make an impression in this eye-catching outfit that will be sure to turn heads whether you are at work or spending a casual day outdoors. You can mix and match this overshirt with several other options from your wardrobe to create exciting brand-new combinations that will keep its look fresh and inventive. There are no limits to the fashionable creativity that you can unleash with the French Terry Overshirt at your disposal. Apart from the visual overhaul that you can achieve, the overshirt also provides excellent utility as it will keep you heartily warm throughout the spring season. The overshirt has a loose fit, making it the ideal secondary piece of clothing that can be taken on or off based on how cold the weather is. Apart from these crucial design choices, the overshirt also has long sleeves with dropped shoulders, a button-up closure, two patch pockets at the front, and two side seam pockets with jersey lining. Make sure to reserve one for yourself today while the chill is still in the air and while the items are still in stock.”

As previously announced, Frank And Oak’s website describes the overshirt as “soft, warm, and durable.” This was achieved through the use of an eco-conscious blend of recycled French terry fabric to craft the overshirt. French terry cloth is a type of knit cotton fabric that has loops on one side and soft piles of yarn on the other. The underlying material used in creating the fabric is composed of 80% cotton and 20% recycled polyester. The polyester fabric contains yarns made from discarded plastic, mainly bottles. The hard plastic is shredded down into miniature chips which are spun into new polyester yarn and then woven into fabric. The cotton used in the product is 100% organic, responsibly grown, and harvested using sustainable methods.

Customers can benefit from free standard shipping if the total cost of their order is over $75. For orders under $75, standard shipping costs $10 to Canadian addresses and $15 to American addresses. For those who want their items earlier, express shipping is available for $20 for Canadian addresses and $25 for American addresses. Customers who are not happy with their purchase have 15 days from the date the order is shipped to request a prepaid return shipping label online.

Readers interested in viewing Frank And Oak’s sustainable clothing for women in Canada can visit: https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/women

