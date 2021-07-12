World-Renowned Trauma and Addiction Experts Available for Media Comment

GIMLI, MB, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Media are advised that trauma, addiction, healing, and recovery experts at Aurora Recovery Centre are available to comment on a range of topical and breaking news stories, including psychological impacts as they relate to substance abuse and addiction. The therapeutic team at the trauma-responsive facility have been trained by Indigenous Awareness Canada and understand and treat the effects of trauma in various communities and how it can manifest into addiction. The following experts available for comment upon request:

Kevin Koroscil – Nii Gaani Inini, or Leading Man, shares First Nation teachings in his role of Spiritual Advisor. Kevin is active in both community and at Aurora in First Nation ceremonies such as the sweat lodge, pipe ceremonies and traditional teachings like drum making. He continues to share his knowledge on issues affecting First Nation people such as residential schools and intergenerational trauma and connections to addiction.

Dr. Johanna O'Flaherty PhD, LADAC, CEAP – One of the world's leading trauma experts. She has been clinically involved in many disasters, including airline crashes, 9/11 and mass shootings. Recently, she trained the Aurora team on ancestral trauma and addiction, and has joined Aurora as a Senior Fellow Consultant.

Steve Low – Dedicated to healing individuals, families, and workplaces from the negative effects of addiction and the overlapping fields within the addiction recovery realm. Committed to transforming Manitoba and inspiring other jurisdictions to a recovery-oriented system of care. President and COO of Aurora Recovery Centre.

Geri Laurence – An accredited SEI Practitioner and Certified Complex Trauma Counselor. Geri is a counsellor in New Dawn, Aurora's transformational therapy program for families. She has extensive experience working with the Canadian Armed Forces and First Nations, as well as intergenerational trauma victims.

Tara Campbell – A Spiritual Addiction Counselor, a singer, sundancer, pipe carrier and strong advocate of healing for the communities that she is a part of. Her spirit joyfully carries the name Shining Black Bear Woman, and she understands the importance of her name in supporting others she meets and works with, focusing on the healing journey for families.

Aurora Recovery Centre is Manitoba’s only fully integrative, residential addictions recovery centre. The 70-bed private addiction treatment centre offers treatment for substance use and mental health disorders with a focus on integrative recovery planning and based on the knowledge that addiction is a treatable illness. Therapists provide addiction treatment for the whole person through mental, physical, emotional, and spiritual counselling programs. Aurora is the only fully integrative, residential addictions recovery centre of its kind in the province, and it fills a unique and currently underserved gap in Manitoba’s addictions treatment ecosystem. Aurora is located on the shores of Lake Winnipeg, one hour north of Winnipeg, in Gimli, Manitoba. www.aurorarecoverycentre.com

