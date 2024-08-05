WorldShards Announces Partnership with ByBit and Sets TGE Date on September 5

Abu Dhabi, UAE, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WorldShards ($SHARDS) , a highly anticipated Sandbox MMORPG set in the magical world of Murrlandia, announced a new partnership with Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume. The partnership sees SHARDS become part of a Bybit Megadrop campaign offering participants several ways to boost their earnings. Users have until September 3, 2025, to stake USDT or MNT and secure a share of the 60,000,000 SHARDS prize pool. SHARDS will have its TGE (token-generation event) on September 5, 2025, when it will officially list on Bybit Spot.

WorldShards is an online, downloadable Web3 MMORPG that successfully blends role-playing gameplay with blockchain innovations, including NFTs. The game supports NFT-authenticated multimedia content, enabling users to collect, trade, and utilize fully owned digital assets across various entertainment platforms. WorldShards delivers fun and interactive multiplayer experiences within an immersive and fascinating virtual world. Players worldwide can enjoy the game on PC, mobile, and consoles.

The WorldShards ecosystem functions on a solid economy driven by the SHARDS token. SHARDS is a fair launch token with no allocation to the team or investors, guaranteeing transparency and fairness within a truly community-driven ecosystem.

Ahead of the recent announcement , players could join WorldShards by acquiring access keys or digital land. That has changed. Now, users can gain full and free access to the game for 30 days by joining before the upcoming Token Generation Event (TGE), scheduled for September 5, 2025. Players who remain active for at least 25 days of that period will receive full access to the game at no cost. This offer is available only to new accounts, and terms and conditions apply.

WorldShards is only the 8th project to enter the Bybit Megadrop platform. This venture will allow players to boost their earnings through these methods:

Stake & Earn: Lock USDT or MNT in Fixed Term Bybit Earn to accumulate points

Boost via Trading: Multiply the score by making at least one daily Spot trade.

Claim Rewards: Earn up to 1% of the total pool per user.

The rewards will be distributed in three batches from September 5 to 9, 2025.

Bybit services over 70 million users worldwide. Bybit Megadrop is the exchange’s token discovery platform dedicated to providing users with a safe and accessible early entry to new and exciting projects and their emerging tokens.

Discover more on how to join Bybit Megadrop , stake MNT and USDT to share from a massive 60,000,000 SHARDS prize pool!

About WorldShards

WorldShards is an up-and-coming fantasy sandbox MMORPG set in a world dominated by cats. The immersive virtual world features a level-less progression system and an endless amount of new adventures and experiences. The $SHARDS Token is the main resource of the Web3 economy in WorldShards, and players can primarily receive $SHARDS through in-game drops.

Join WorldShards ahead of the $SHARDS TGE on September 5, 2025, and remain active for at least 25 of the 30-day trial access to receive full and permanent access to the game at no cost.

Learn more about WorldShards on its official website and social media channels: X , Telegram , and Discord .

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



