WOW! Unlimited Media Named to 2022 OTCQX Best 50

TORONTO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WOW! Unlimited Media, Inc. (“WOW!” or the “Company”) (TSXV: WOW; OTCQX: WOWMF), a leading animation-focused, multi-platform entertainment company, is pleased to announce that it has been named to the 2022 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of the top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Markets last year.

The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX market. The ranking is calculated based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth in the previous calendar year. Companies in the 2022 OTCQX were ranked based on their 2021 performance.

“We are proud of all that our team achieved in 2021,” stated WOW!’s Chief Executive Officer, Michael Hirsh. “Being named to the 2022 OTCQX Best 50 list recognizes those accomplishments and sets the path for further success in 2022, as we continue down the path on our transaction with Genius Brands (NASDAQ: GNUS).”

The OTCQX Best Market offers transparent and efficient trading of established, investor-focused U.S. and global companies. To qualify for the OTCQX market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

About WOW! Unlimited Media

WOW! is a leading animation-focused entertainment company producing top-end content and building brands and audiences on engaging media platforms. The Company produces animation in its two established studios: Mainframe Studios in Vancouver and Frederator Studios in Los Angeles. The Company’s media offerings include Channel Frederator Network on YouTube, as well as WOW! branded programming on Crave, Canada’s premier streaming entertainment platform, owned by Bell Media. The Voting Shares are listed on the TSXV (TSXV: WOW) and the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: WOWMF).

