WSP Acquires Elton Consulting and Strenghtens Its Strategic Advisory Services Expertise in Australia

MONTREAL, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WSP Global Inc. (TSX:WSP) (“WSP”) is pleased to announce that it has acquired Elton Consulting Group Pty Ltd (“Elton Consulting”), a 115-employee consulting firm based in Sydney in Australia, with additional offices across the country.

This transaction was financed using WSP’s available cash and credit facilities.“This acquisition supports WSP’s 2019-2021 Global Strategic Plan’s objective to diversify into strategic advisory areas, and the firm’s commitment to offering clients a broader range of consulting services”, commented Alexandre L’Heureux, President & CEO of WSP. “We look forward to welcoming all our new colleagues to WSP”.Guy Templeton, President & CEO of WSP in Australia & New Zealand said: “Our clients have told us that strategic advice, urban and regional planning, as well as early and consistent community engagement are increasingly critical to their success. Elton Consulting’s skills-base and deep experience add depth to WSP’s existing capabilities and combined with their other services, we have a truly powerful offering.”Kim Anson, Elton Consulting CEO added: “In addition to a similar culture, WSP and Elton Consulting share a genuine commitment to working collaboratively with our clients to make a difference to our cities and regions, communities and organisations. Together we will develop even more creative and comprehensive consulting solutions.”

ABOUT ELTON CONSULTING

Founded in 1989, Elton Consulting provides strategic advice to government, private sector and not for profits across multiple sectors – infrastructure, property and human services. Its services offerings include, among others, urban and regional planning, social sustainability, strategy and policy, bid strategy and preparation and design services. The firm, which is a market leader in New South Wales, has been involved in projects such as the Western Sydney Airport or the support to the planning of Googong New Town, which once completed will be home to an estimated 18,000 people. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, the firm which employs approximately 115 people, has additional offices in Canberra, Darwin, Brisbane, Melbourne and Perth.ABOUT WSP

As one of the world’s leading professional services firms, WSP provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property & Buildings, Environment, Power & Energy, Resources and Industry sectors, as well as offering strategic advisory services. Our experts include engineers, advisors, technicians, scientists, architects, planners, surveyors and environmental specialists, as well as other design, program and construction management professionals. With approximately 50,000 talented people globally, we are uniquely positioned to deliver successful and sustainable projects, wherever our clients need us. wsp.comFORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information regarding WSP contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although WSP believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and may be based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. WSP’s forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The complete version of the cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements as well as a description of the relevant assumptions and risk factors likely to affect WSP’s actual or projected results are included in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2018, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and WSP does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless expressly required by applicable securities laws. FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:Isabelle Adjahi

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications

WSP Global Inc.

Tel: (438) 843-7548

isabelle.adjahi@wsp.comMelissa Gunnsmith

Director Clients, Marketing and Communications

WSP Australia Pty Limited

Tel: + 61 412 080 378

melissa.gunnsmith@wsp.comPhotos accompanying this announcement are available athttps://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b6f321d9-8370-445a-8acb-ccd915b4dacchttps://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f1f06e7-00c8-45f8-9547-88fae8531a9f

CBJ Newsmakers