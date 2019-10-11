WSP Acquires Lievense, a Netherlands-Based Multidisciplinary Consulting Firm

MONTREAL, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WSP Global Inc. (TSX:WSP) (“WSP”) is pleased to announce that it has acquired Lievense Holding B.V. (“Lievense”), a 375-employee Dutch multidisciplinary consulting firm.

The acquisition, which was financed using WSP’s available cash and credit facilities, is aligned with WSP’s 2019-2021 Global Strategic Plan. Lievense, which will enable WSP to establish a footprint in the Dutch market, ranks amongst the top-15 engineering consultancy firms within the Netherlands. It is active in the Buildings, Environment, Energy, Infrastructure and Water sectors.“This transaction, which fits in our development strategy, enables us to establish a presence in the Netherlands, while strengthening our leadership in Europe where, including the UK and Ireland, we now are 16,000 people strong. Through this acquisition, we are reinforcing our approach of being a global player with a strong local presence and we look forward to welcoming all our new colleagues to WSP,” noted Magnus Meyer, Chief Executive Officer of WSP in Europe.Eric van den Broek, Lievense’s CEO, commented, “Becoming a member of WSP is great news for Lievense and its employees and we are happy to be associated with a team whose values are aligned with our own, reflecting a similar dedication to excellence and strong client relationships. In our view, WSP will be the ideal partner for us during the next stage of our growth. The reputation of its professional expertise and vast network are key assets that will enable us to develop nation-wide and internationally, while providing additional opportunities for both employees and clients.”ABOUT LIEVENSE

Founded in 1964, Lievense is a multidisciplinary engineering consulting firm in the areas of buildings, infrastructure, energy, water and the environment. Its experts provide engineering & design, construction management and strategic advisory services. The firm has been involved in projects such as the renovation and expansion of the Museum Paleis Het Loo, one of the most popular museums in the Netherlands or the integral design for the expansion of the Princess Beatrix Lock, situated in the Lek Canal near Nieuwegein. The third chamber of this national monument dating from 1938 was officially opened by Princess Beatrix in February 2019. Headquartered in Breda, the Netherlands, the firm employees approximately 375 people.ABOUT WSP

As one of the world’s leading professional services firms, WSP provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property & Buildings, Environment, Power & Energy, Resources and Industry sectors, as well as offering strategic advisory services. Our experts include engineers, advisors, technicians, scientists, architects, planners, surveyors and environmental specialists, as well as other design, program and construction management professionals. With approximately 49,000 talented people globally, we are uniquely positioned to deliver successful and sustainable projects, wherever our clients need us. wsp.comFORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information regarding WSP contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although WSP believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and may be based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. WSP’s forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The complete version of the cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements as well as a description of the relevant assumptions and risk factors likely to affect WSP’s actual or projected results are included in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2018, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and WSP does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless expressly required by applicable securities laws. FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:Isabelle Adjahi

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications

WSP Global Inc.

Tel: (438) 843-7548

isabelle.adjahi@wsp.comMagnus Meyer

Chief Executive Officer

WSP in Europe

Tel: (46) 10-722-87-12

magnus.meyer@wsp.com

CBJ Newsmakers