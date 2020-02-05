WSP Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Results Release Date

MONTREAL, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WSP Global Inc. (TSX: WSP) (“WSP” or the “Corporation”) will announce its 2019 fourth quarter and fiscal results on February 26, 2020 after market close. A conference call will be held on February 27, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

To participate in the conference call, dial 1-647-427-2309 or 1-866-521-4907 (toll free). A presentation of the 2019 fourth quarter and fiscal highlights and results will be available on the same day at www.wsp.com in the Investor section, under Presentations & Events.The conference call and slideshow presentation will also be broadcasted live and archived in the Investor section of the WSP website.ABOUT WSP

As one of the world’s leading professional services firms, WSP provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property & Buildings, Environment, Power & Energy, Resources and Industry sectors, as well as offering strategic advisory services. Our experts include engineers, advisors, technicians, scientists, architects, planners, surveyors and environmental specialists, as well as other design, program and construction management professionals. With approximately 50,000 talented people globally, we are uniquely positioned to deliver successful and sustainable projects, wherever our clients need us. wsp.comFOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:Isabelle Adjahi

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications

WSP Global Inc.

Tel: 438-843-7548

isabelle.adjahi@wsp.com



