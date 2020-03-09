WWF-Canada and Carolinian Canada host one-day forum on how nature can help us restore biodiversity and curb climate change

TORONTO, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MEDIA ADVISORY Media opportunity: WWF-Canada and Carolinian Canada are co-hosting an all-day forum in Toronto — Nature Works! Restoring our Future by 2030 — on March 11 that will focus on solutions to reverse the loss of biodiversity and build climate resilience in southern Ontario’s Carolinian Zone. Participants will engage around emerging strategies to accelerate and scale up action for healthy landscapes. Forum attendees will hear from experts about emerging strategies to accelerate and scale up action for healthy, resilient landscapes. Interactive networking sessions will feature: Indigenous leadership for healthy landscapes for seven generations Municipalities leading for healthy natural infrastructure across urban, peri-urban and rural areas Corporations investing in nature-based solutions for a growing green economy All local leaders and businesses connecting to make a big impact with native plants and new tools for resilient neighbourhoods Innovative and practical strategies for healthy communities, social impact investment and next generation land management Conservation finance Media are invited to attend the forum and RSVP to tknezevic@wwfcanada.org Date: Monday, March 11 Time: 9 a.m.–6:30 p.m. Location: 789 Yonge Street, Toronto Reference Library, Bram & Bluma Appel Salon For a complete list of panelists or to purchase tickets, visit: https://caroliniancanada.ca/forum/2020 Spokespeople will be available at the event: Megan Leslie, CEO and President, WWF-Canada Sarah Winterton, Director, Nature Connected Communities, WWF-Canada Michelle Kanter, Executive Director, Carolinian Canada NOTE: Photos will also available on 12 March, 2020. Why scale up native plants in the Carolinian zone? The Carolinian zone is home to one third of Canada’s at-risk plants and animals. Habitat loss, including the loss of native plants, is a major threat. Native plants are essential for food and shelter for monarch butterflies, frogs, turtles, owls, bees and other native wildlife, especially as pressures from climate change and human development intensify. Scaling up the native plant industry is not only good for nature but for business. Professional planters and lay enthusiasts are saying that demand for locally sourced, native plants exceeds supply. Additional information about In the Zone: In the Zone is native gardening program by WWF-Canada and Carolinian Canada that helps gardeners and businesses restore vital natural habitat for wildlife in the ecologically unique Carolinian zone. Helping wildlife thrive one garden at a time. IntheZoneGardens.ca About Carolinian Canada

Carolinian Canada’s network protects an incredible array of rare wildlife and natural treasures from Toronto to Windsor. The charity connects diverse Canadians to healthy landscapes and wild places of Canada’s deep south. Explore Carolinian Canada. You can’t live without it.

caroliniancanada.ca About World Wildlife Fund Canada

WWF-Canada creates solutions to the environmental challenges that matter most for Canadians. We work in places that are unique and ecologically important, so that nature, wildlife and people thrive together. Because we are all wildlife. wwf.ca. -30-Tina Knezevic

WWF-Canada

tknezevic@wwfcanada.org



