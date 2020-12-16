WWF-Canada announces new Chair of the Board, Lloyd Bryant

Toronto, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WWF-Canada is pleased to announce that Lloyd Bryant has been named the new chair of its Board of Directors. Mr. Bryant is the retired president and CEO of HP Canada, where he was a champion of sustainability in his sector. He has served on WWF-Canada’s board since 2014.Julie Gelfand also joins WWF-Canada as Board Director, bringing over 35 years of experience in the field of environment, sustainable development and corporate social responsibility for government, NGOs and the private sector. She was also federal Commissioner of the Environment and Sustainable Development from 2014 to 2019 and is currently a Distinguished Fellow of the Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy.David Martin (Chair of the Board) and Marilyn De Mara (chair of the Audit, Finance and Investment Committee) have both retired after joining the Board in 2015 and 2013, respectively.In addition to these changes, Linda Sampson, Chief Financial Officer at Microsoft Canada, is now Chair of the Audit Committee; John Fitzpatrick, partner at BoyneClark LLP, is Chair of the Governance Committee; and Eliane Ubalijoro, Founder and executive director of CLEAR and Professor of Practice at McGill University, and Ziya Tong, author of The Reality Bubble and award-winning science broadcaster, are Patrons of the Board.Lloyd Bryant, Chair of the Board, WWF-Canada said:“I’m excited to step into this new role on the WWF-Canada Board of Directors as we embark on an ambitious strategic plan to secure greater numbers of stable and increasing wildlife populations. We know that creating change in conservation doesn’t happen overnight, but with a ten-year plan that includes habitat protection and recovery, building nature-based solutions for climate change, reducing industrial stressors, and engaging Canadians in actions to support wildlife, we are bringing the sustained commitments and efforts that are needed for wildlife to recover.”Megan Leslie, president and CEO, WWF-Canada said:“We’re thrilled to announce our new Board Chair Lloyd Bryant and Director Julie Gelfand, individuals who are widely renowned for their expertise in sustainability and environmental issues. Lloyd has been a champion of WWF for years: from challenging corporate leaders to embrace employee engagement and sustainability through our Living Planet @ Work program to helping create a community of support for conservation through our Friends of WWF-Canada Council, Lloyd has worked tirelessly to grow the impact of our organization, and I look forward to working with him in this new role.“Our Board members play a critical role in guiding our work and our impact. I would also like to thank David Martin and Marilyn De Mara for their years of support and guidance, particularly in developing our new ten-year strategic plan. With the help of our past and new Board members, we look forward to continuing to tackle the twin crises of biodiversity loss and climate change.” About World Wildlife Fund Canada

WWF-Canada creates solutions to the environmental challenges that matter most for Canadians. We work in places that are unique and ecologically important, so that nature, wildlife and people thrive together. Because we are all wildlife. For more information, visit wwf.ca.Rebecca Spring

WWF-Canada

