Xatśūll Appeals Dismissal of Judicial Review Petition Relating to Mount Polley Tailings Storage Facility Raise

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Imperial Metals Corporation (TSX:III) (the “Company” or “Imperial”) announces that the Xatśūll First Nation (“Xatśūll”) has filed a notice of appeal (the “Notice”) today seeking an order overturning Justice Tammen’s August 6, 2025 dismissal of Xatśūll’s petition for judicial review (the “Petition”). The petition related to the Consent for Material Alteration decision issued by the Minister of Mining and Critical Minerals (“MCM”) and Minister of Environment and Parks on March 27, 2025, and the decision of the MCM’s Major Mines Office Deputy Chief Permitting Officer, also on March 27, 2025, to amend the Mount Polley mine’s Mines Act Permit approving construction of the tailings storage facility (“TSF”) raise to 974m (the “Decisions”). Xatśūll also seeks, among other declaratory relief, an order to quash the Decisions and grant the Petition.

Respondents for this appeal are the Minister of Mining and Critical Minerals, Minister of Environment and Parks, Deputy Chief Permitting Officer, Major Mines Office, and Mount Polley Mining Corporation.

Today’s Notice does not appeal Justice Tammen’s order as it relates to the injunction application. This means that the Company may complete construction of the TSF raise to 974m and continue normal operations of the Mount Polley mine and the TSF in accordance with its authorizations.

“We believe Justice Tammen’s decision to dismiss the Petition was a carefully considered and thoroughly supported decision, based on the extensive review process undertaken by the Province before making their Decisions. Nonetheless, we continue to be committed to working collaboratively with Xatśūll and other Indigenous communities and conducting our operations in an environmentally responsible manner,” stated Brian Kynoch, President of Imperial.

About Imperial

Imperial is a Vancouver-based exploration, mine development and operating company with holdings that include the Mount Polley mine (100%), the Huckleberry mine (100%), and the Red Chris mine (30%). Imperial also holds a portfolio of 23 greenfield exploration properties in British Columbia.

Imperial Contacts

Brian Kynoch | President | 604.669.8959

Darb S. Dhillon | Chief Financial Officer | 604.669.8959

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this news release are not statements of historical fact and are “forward-looking” statements. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect Imperial management’s expectations or beliefs regarding future events, and include, but are not limited to statements regarding: Imperial’s expectations and timing with respect to the construction and operation of the tailings storage facility at the Mount Polley mine, including the four-meter lift currently under construction; the anticipated progress and outcome of any remaining or future legal or regulatory processes, including the Notice; the possibility that future legal or regulatory developments could result in material changes to the provincial permitting process; the Company’s and MPMC’s expectations regarding their relationships with Indigenous communities, including Xatśūll; expectations regarding ongoing engagement with Xatśūll and other Indigenous communities during the permitting process; and other risks outlined in statements made by Imperial from time to time in the filings made by Imperial with securities regulators. Imperial disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “is targeted”, “targets”, “outlook”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved” or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology. By their very nature forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Imperial to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, Imperial has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on information currently available to Imperial as well as Imperial’s current beliefs and assumptions. These factors and assumptions and beliefs and assumptions include, the risk factors detailed from time to time in Imperial’s interim and annual financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis of those statements, and the Company’s current Annual Information Form, all of which are filed and available for review on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Although Imperial has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, many of which are beyond Imperial’s ability to control or predict. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements and all forward-looking statements in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements.



