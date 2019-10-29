Wednesday, October 30, 2019Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Xenon Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update

BURNABY, British Columbia, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2019 financial and operating results after the close of U.S. financial markets on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.  Xenon management will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 4:30 pm Eastern Time (1:30 pm Pacific Time) to discuss the results and to provide a corporate update.
To participate in the call, please dial (855) 779-9075, or (631) 485-4866 for international callers, and provide conference ID number 5087474. The webcast will be broadcast live on the “Investors” section of Xenon’s website at www.xenon-pharma.com and will be available for replay following the call for 30 days.
