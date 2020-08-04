Tuesday, August 4, 2020Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Xenon Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BURNABY, British Columbia, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Dr. Simon Pimstone, Xenon’s Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following virtual investor conferences:
William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2020 | Panel 4: New Therapies Impacting the Epilepsy Treatment Landscape on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 12:00 pm ET
 2020 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 3:30 pm ETThe above listed dates and times are subject to change. Details on company presentations and webcasts can be found on the “Investors” section of Xenon’s website at www.xenon-pharma.com. All webcasts will be posted for replay following the event for 30 days.About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. We are advancing a novel product pipeline of neurology therapies to address areas of high unmet medical need, with a focus on epilepsy. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com.“Xenon” and the Xenon logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. in various jurisdictions. All other trademarks belong to their respective owner.Investor/Media Contact:
Jodi Regts
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Phone: 604.484.3353
Email: investors@xenon-pharma.com

