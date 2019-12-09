Xerox Revenue Projections

Monday, December 9, 2019Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
CBJ — Xerox Holdings has high expectations of its proposed merger with HP, saying the increase in sales of the combined companies could result in an added $1.5 billion in revenue.

The projections were made during a presentation to HP shareholders, who are mulling a buyout from Xerox, said to be worth about $34 billion.

Xerox believes the added revenue can be gained on a three-year business plan. The proposed combined company would also have a free cash flow of more than $4 billion in the first year.

