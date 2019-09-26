XMedius Launches New Version of XM Fax FoIP Software

MONTREAL, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — XMedius , a global leader in secure enterprise communications solutions, has announced XM Fax 9.0 , the latest version of its popular Fax over IP (FoIP) software (formally known as XMediusFAX). The new version delivers features designed to further improve the security, scalability and reliability of electronically transmitted data – all while boosting enterprise employee efficiency, especially for those on-the-go.

Computer-based messaging has changed the face of enterprise communications – however fax still plays a critical role in major business sectors around the world, including healthcare, education, government, finance, legal, manufacturing, and more. In fact, the use of fax as a means of secure communication is growing in popularity: according to a recent IDC survey, 82% of respondents said fax usage increased over the past year. This is in large part due to the fact that fax communication is a more secure method of sending sensitive information than standard email – which can easily become compromised or land in the wrong inbox.Focused on the safe, confidential electronic transmission of data, XMedius has enhanced its XM Fax solution to bring a diverse set of benefits to users and administrators, including:Enhanced Security: Configurable password policies, encryption at rest for fax documents, hardened TLS configurations, and support for TLS 1.3 have been added to the new version. Frameworks and third-party libraries have been updated to ensure the highest security standards and long-term support.Improved System Integration: Customized fax properties can be edited at any point in the lifecycle, allowing further integrations and workflows. IPv6 support is now available, enabling seamless integration with various enterprise network types.Enriched User Experience: Users can now share their web phone book with SendFAX, preview faxes before sending them in the web client, and unlock XM Fax mobile app capabilities (iOS and Android).Augmented Administrative Tooling: Administrators can now take advantage of single sign-on (SSO) in the administration interface, manage fax box delegations, and have better control over OCR management.“The convergence of technology, cloud computing, multifunction devices (MFDs), and telecom has created a world of new opportunities – but it has also opened the door to potential data breaches,” said Jean Champagne, president and chief executive officer of XMedius. “Organizations, particularly those in highly regulated industries, need to be vigilant when it comes to their data – and should think twice before sending it over email. XM Fax 9.0 addresses the issue of unsecured data, bringing peace of mind to anyone that regularly transmits sensitive information. We’re making fax a better, more secure tool that is more useful than ever before.”XM Fax delivers an industry-leading Fax over IP solution that can be deployed on-premises or consumed as a cloud service. Going well beyond just being a fax solution, XM Fax enables faxing directly from employee computers, a compatible MFP, or even EMR/EHR or CRM software by leveraging connectors and APIs. With business continuity and security in mind, XM Fax offers high availability and disaster recovery – with encryption for data in transit and at rest, the ability to set zero retention policies, and support for hardened TLS protocols and TLS 1.3.XM Fax 9.0 is now available worldwide. For additional information, please visit www.xmedius.com .About XMediusXMedius is a global leader in the field of enterprise communications solutions. Its suite of enterprise-grade on-premises and cloud communications solutions enable businesses to benefit from secure and unified communication, as well as to exchange sensitive and confidential data that meets and exceeds industry regulatory compliance requirements. Based in Montreal (Canada), with offices in Seattle (USA) and Paris (France), the company serves businesses, enterprises and service providers through a global team of customer focused employees. Its solutions are deployed worldwide across a number of sectors, including education, finance, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and legal services. For more information about XMedius and its solutions, visit www.xmedius.com , and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter .XMedius U.S. Media Contact:

