Xperigo named one of Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures for a second time!

MARKHAM, ONTARIO, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xperigo, the Automotive industry’s leading provider of Emergency Roadside Assistance and Call Centre services proudly announced today that it was named one of Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures for 2020 by Waterstone Human Capital, a human capital management consulting firm specializing in retained executive search, cultural measurement and assessment, and leadership training and development.Now in its 17th year, this annual program recognizes best-in-class Canadian organizations for building cultures that have allowed them to enhance performance and sustain their competitive advantage.As part of the award assessment process, Xperigo surveyed it’s Team Members with both qualitative and quantitative components to gather feedback on employee engagement and corporate culture. Key results included:85% of Team Members indicated they were proud to work at Xperigo.86% of Team Members felt there was a customer focus at Xperigo.89% of Team Members felt that the culture at Xperigo had a high impact on their individual performance.“Happy, highly engaged Team Members will intrinsically drive organizational performance,” says Dan Turner, President and CEO at Xperigo. “It is much easier to reach new heights of performance when Team Members feel they are an integral part of a winning team.”“Our brand promise to Team Members is that “Life is Better Here”,” shares Turner. “Despite a highly competitive industry and unexpected challenges like COVID-19, Xperigo Team Members excel at providing positive customer experiences in any situation.”“At Waterstone we believe corporate culture drives performance and that it’s an organization’s greatest asset,” said Marty Parker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Waterstone Human Capital and Chair of Canada’s Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures Awards. “This year’s winning organizations have all demonstrated an outstanding commitment to corporate culture and to leveraging their culture as a competitive advantage. They all align to three key themes: they are focused on building a high-performance culture, committed to employee career development and growth, and focused on creating a workplace culture that supports physical and psychological safety for their team members.”With operations in both Markham, Ontario and Moncton, New Brunswick, this is Xperigo’s second Most Admired Cultures award in a row. To learn more about Xperigo and current career opportunities and why “Life is Better Here” visit www.xperigo.com About Xperigo Xperigo has successfully managed customer experiences on behalf of the top automotive brands in the world for 29 years. Xperigo has developed a highly integrated service delivery platform that provides real-time access to a suite of automotive mobility services. These services include: Next Generation Roadside Assistance, Customer Experience Management, Connected Car Services, Telematics Solutions, Emergency 911 Services, Mobile Self-Serve Solutions, Data Analysis & Insights, Concierge and Professional Services.For more information, please visit www.xperigo.com. About Waterstone Human Capital At Waterstone Human Capital, we inspire organizations to build high performance cultures. We’re a human capital management consulting firm specializing in retained executive search, cultural measurement and assessment, and leadership training and development. We have successfully helped hundreds of entrepreneurial-minded, high-growth organizations across North America recruit, measure and train for fit. Waterstone is also the founder of the Canada’s Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures and Canada’s Most Admired™ CEO programs. These national programs annually recognize best-in-class Canadian organizations and CEOs, for fostering cultures that enhance performance and help sustain a competitive advantage. For more information please visit waterstonehc.com or canadasmostadmired.comAttachments2 colour no tagCMA_WS_CC_Logo_WithYear_2020_RGB-01 (1)Stuart Morcombe

Xperigo

6475456676

SMORCOMBE@XPERIGO.COM





CBJ Newsmakers