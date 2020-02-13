XSellerator DMS Announces Expanded Coverage for US Franchises

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The XSellerator division of Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (TSX Venture: QIS) (“Quorum” or the “Corporation”), today highlighted its manufacturer certifications in the US.

The industry-leading dealership management system (DMS) was previously widely-known among General Motors franchised dealerships, but has expanded its market coverage and availability to include many other franchises in the US and Canada. “Our DMS is now available to all General Motors, FCA, Ford, Volkswagen, Audi, Nissan and Infiniti franchised dealerships in the US. In Canada, we serve nearly all brands,” commented Mark Allen, Quorum DMS Vice President of Sales, Marketing & Services. “Most General Motors dealerships in the US are already aware of Quorum and XSellerator, but with the recent addition of Ford, Lincoln, Volkswagen, Audi, Nissan and Infiniti certification, we are eager to bring our industry-leading technology to more dealers with those brands.” The company’s stated strategy is to become certified for all brands, and to offer dealers a seamless technology-enabled suite of business solutions without the need for additional expensive third party systems. Quorum and XSellerator have made significant strides over the past several years with adding manufacturer certifications in both the US and Canada.“I encourage dealers with any of the brands that we currently cover to come see what makes XSellerator truly different at the upcoming NADA show and convention. We are even offering dealerships a gift card for their time if they view a demonstration. We hope to see you there,” added Allen.Quorum is an exhibitor at the NADA Show in Las Vegas February 15th – 17th, 2020 (Booth #3292C). Visit www.QuorumDMS.com/NADA2020 to schedule your appointment.About XSellerator

XSellerator is Quorum Information Technologies’ (Quorum) (TSX-V:QIS) flagship Dealership Management System (DMS) that automates, integrates and streamlines key processes across all departments in a dealership with a focus on capabilities that help dealers generate revenue and satisfy their customers. Launched over 20 years ago, XSellerator includes tools designed to maximize revenue opportunities for dealerships such as Sales Customer Relationship Management and service vehicle inspection and quoting processes. Quorum is a Microsoft ISV Gold Partner and XSellerator is developed with modern mobile-enabled technology. For additional information, please visit www.QuorumDMS.com .About Quorum Information Technologies Inc.

Quorum is a North American company focused on developing, marketing, implementing and supporting its portfolio of software and services for automotive dealerships and is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol QIS. For additional information please go to http://www.quoruminformationsystems.com/ .Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (“forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “intend”, “objective”, “continuous”, “ongoing”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should” or similar words suggesting future outcomes. In particular, this press release includes forward-looking information relating to results of operations, plans and objectives, projected costs and business strategy. Quorum believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon.Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and involves a number of risks and uncertainties some of which are described herein. Such forward-looking information necessarily involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Quorum’s actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed this release and neither accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.Mark Allen

403-777-0036

AllenM@QuorumDMS.com PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f0573af1-b9f3-4f2c-9a20-93e1e156b21a



