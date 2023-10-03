Xtract One Technologies Named Exclusive Preferred Supplier of the American Association of Professional Baseball

TORONTO, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xtract One Technologies (TSX: XTRA)(OTCQX: XTRAF)(FRA: 0PL) (“Xtract One” or the “Company”), a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution that prioritizes the patron access experience by leveraging AI, today announced the Company will serve as the exclusive preferred supplier for the American Association of Professional Baseball (AAPB). Through this three-year partnership, Xtract One will have the unique ability to advise AAPB regarding security and weapon detection technology, deploy solutions, and ensure best practices to deliver first-class fan experiences.

The AAPB currently has 12 teams, with significant expansion on the horizon. The league collectively welcomes over 1.9 million patrons to their baseball stadiums each year and aspires to transform their venues into dynamic entertainment hubs to deliver optimal fan experiences. This collaboration signifies a significant step forward in delivering streamlined and efficient security measures, enhancing venue safety, minimizing wait times, and fostering enhanced patron experiences across the AAPB’s entertainment centers.

Xtract One’s Gateway system replaces traditional metal detectors and hand wands, and delivers fast, reliable, and seamless patron screening. This solution unobtrusively scans patrons for guns, knives, and other prohibited items as they enter the facility, using AI-powered sensors to detect threats without invading patrons’ sense of privacy and comfort. The system was designed for large, ticketed venues to enable high throughput, and a brand-enhancing patron experience. With Xtract One, AAPB will eliminate long entry lines, allowing fans to quickly, and safely, enter the venue and enjoy the event.

“The AAPB is all about family experiences, family fun, good times, and great memories. Our top priority is to enhance these experiences and to continue expanding our offerings,” said Joshua Schaub, Commissioner of American Association of Professional Baseball. “We are delighted to partner with Xtract One on this journey to deliver an even safer and more enjoyable experience for all.”

In its exclusive role, Xtract One will work closely with AAPB to deploy cutting-edge security and weapon detection technology solutions tailored to the league’s needs and dynamic, family-centric venues. Xtract One’s ability to bolster security measures while ensuring an optimized entry process for patrons aligns with the league’s mission of prioritizing safety without compromising the fan experience.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with AAPB as their exclusive preferred supplier. We look forward to helping enhance the overall safety for guests at upcoming games, while elevating their game-day experience to a whole new level,” said Peter Evans, CEO of Xtract One. “Together with AAPB, we are pleased to be contributing to the vibrant, enjoyable experiences AAPB provides to fans and families.”

About Xtract One

Xtract One Technologies is a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution leveraging AI to provide seamless and secure patron access control experiences. The Company makes unobtrusive threat detection systems that enable venue building operators to prioritize and deliver improved patron experiences while providing unprecedented safety. Xtract One’s innovative Gateway product enables companies to covertly screen for weapons at points of entry without disrupting the flow of traffic. Its AI-based software allows venue and building operators to identify weapons and other threats inside and outside of facilities and receive valuable intelligence for optimizing operations. For more information, visit www.xtractone.com or connect on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

About American Association of Professional Baseball (AAPB)

The American Association ( www.aabaseball.com and www.aabaseball.tv ) is the premier MLB Professional Partner League that operates in nine states and one Canadian province. Formed in 2006, the league consists of twelve member clubs. The AAPB’s goal is to deliver family friendly entertainment across all venues. In 2022, 24 former American Association players appeared in a Major League games.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company’s limited operating history and lack of historical profits; risks related to the Company’s business and financial position; fluctuations in the market price of the Common Shares; that the Company may not be able to accurately predict its rate of growth and profitability; risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the Company, economic conditions, and global markets; reliance on management; the Company’s future requirements for additional financing, and the effect of capital market conditions and other factors on capital availability; competition, including from more established or better financed competitors; and the need to secure and maintain corporate alliances and partnerships, including with research and development institutions, clients and suppliers. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company has no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.

