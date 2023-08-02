Xtract One Technologies Selected by U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs to Secure All Entrances at Richmond VA Medical Center 

TORONTO, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xtract One Technologies (TSX: XTRA)(OTCQX: XTRAF)(FRA: 0PL) (“Xtract One” or “the Company”), a leading technology and AI-driven threat detection and security solutions company prioritizing the patron access experience, today announced it will deploy its SmartGateway patron screening solution to secure all entrances at selected hospitals within the Virginia region of the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs network.

Xtract One’s system was chosen by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs for its ability to detect a broad range of weapons including small arms, long arms, and knives as small as two inches. This partnership demonstrates the focus and commitment to protecting veterans’ well-being.

In recognizing the importance of creating a more secure and efficient healthcare environment, the Central Virginia VA Health Care System is embracing the cutting-edge security solutions offered by Xtract One, to ensure the safety and well-being of veterans. This will enable them to uphold their commitment to protecting those who have served their country, while implementing innovation to better serve their needs.

The SmartGateway system delivers fast, reliable, and accurate screening for high throughput venues, leveraging AI-powered sensors to detect threats without invading patrons’ sense of privacy and comfort. SmartGateway unobtrusively scans patrons for weapons and other prohibited items as they enter, enhancing safety and optimizing their experience by creating a frictionless entry.

“We are honored to be working with the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs to enhance the safety and security of their patients and staff,” said Peter Evans, CEO at Xtract One. “We look forward to working closely with the Department to provide the security needed to keep their facilities safe, while also providing a positive experience for all those in the VA network.”

For more on Xtract One’s SmartGateway, please visit www.xtractone.com .

About Xtract One

Xtract One Technologies is a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution leveraging AI to provide seamless and secure patron access control experiences. The Company makes unobtrusive threat detection systems that enable venue building operators to prioritize and deliver improved patron experiences while providing unprecedented safety. Xtract One’s innovative Gateway product enables companies to covertly screen for weapons at points of entry without disrupting the flow of traffic. Its AI-based Xtract One Vision allows venue and building operators to identify weapons and other threats inside and outside of facilities and receive valuable intelligence for optimizing operations. For more information, visit www.xtractone.com or connect on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company’s limited operating history and lack of historical profits; risks related to the Company’s business and financial position; fluctuations in the market price of the Common Shares; that the Company may not be able to accurately predict its rate of growth and profitability; risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the Company, economic conditions, and global markets; reliance on management; the Company’s future requirements for additional financing, and the effect of capital market conditions and other factors on capital availability; competition, including from more established or better financed competitors; and the need to secure and maintain corporate alliances and partnerships, including with research and development institutions, clients and suppliers. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company has no obligation to update any forward looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.

