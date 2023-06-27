Xtract One Technologies’ SmartGateway Achieves TSA and APL Validation, Reinforcing Patron Screening Solution’s Effectiveness

TORONTO, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xtract One Technologies (TSX: XTRA)(OTCQX: XTRAF)(FRA: 0PL) (“Xtract One”) or (the “Company”), a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution that prioritizes the patron access experience by leveraging AI, today announced its SmartGateway patron screening solution was rigorously tested by the TSA for effectiveness and suitability, and as a result, will be included in the TSA’s 2023 approved product list. The extensive testing was completed by Johns Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) , the nation’s largest university-affiliated research center, on behalf of the TSA.

SmartGateway’s TSA and APL verification signifies the system’s adherence to documented specifications. The testing process encompassed a wide range of threat items and scenarios, underscoring the product’s reliability and performance across a broad set of applications. Rigorous third-party validation is a requirement of technology vendors for professional sports leagues including the NHL, NBA, MLB, and NFL.

The SmartGateway system unobtrusively scans patrons for guns, knives, and other prohibited items as they pass through the system. This solution was designed to secure large, ticketed venues to enable high throughput, using AI-powered sensors to detect threats without invading patrons’ sense of privacy and comfort.

“With the rigorous testing conducted at Johns Hopkins University, we have evaluated Xtract One’s documented and published specifications for their SmartGateway patron screening solution,” said Mona Espinosa, Chief Public Area Security & Infrastructure Protection (PASIP), Multimodal and Public Area Capabilities (MPAC), Requirements & Capabilities Analysis (RCA), Department of Homeland Security – TSA. “Our objective is to test and identify approved technology solutions which have been assessed to ensure their claims are supported by their technology’s functionality.”

“The integrity and extensiveness of this testing process and inclusion by the TSA in its approved products list highlight our continued objective to provide transparency across all areas of our business, ensuring our sales and marketing messaging aligns with our product capabilities,” said Peter Evans, CEO of Xtract One. “We are proud to have achieved this validation of the broad detection capabilities of our solution, and that customers can confidently select our solutions to deliver the expected outcomes for their organizations.”

For more on Xtract One’s SmartGateway, please visit www.xtractone.com .

About Xtract One

Xtract One Technologies is a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution leveraging AI to provide seamless and secure patron access control experiences. The company makes unobtrusive threat detection systems that enable venue building operators to prioritize and deliver improved patron experiences while providing unprecedented safety. Xtract One’s innovative Gateway product enables companies to covertly screen for weapons at points of entry without disrupting the flow of traffic. Its AI-based Video Recognition Software allows venue and building operators to identify weapons and other threats inside and outside of facilities, and receive valuable intelligence for optimizing operations. For more information, visit www.xtractone.com or connect on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipates”, “expects” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

No securities exchange or commission has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

